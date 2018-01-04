Fairfield girls lose to Lady Green Devils 67-54

The Lady Lions of Fairfield hosted the North Adams Lady Green Devils in a losing effort on Thursday in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) girls varsity basketball action by a score of 57-24.

The Lady Lions held the lead deep into the third quarter until North Adams’ Madee Shipley nailed a three with 3:25 to play in the period to give the Lady Devils their first lead, 37-35, since early in the first quarter.

The North Adams girls finished the third on a 9-4 run to finish off a dominant quarter as they outscored the Lady Lions 20-8 and took a 46-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lady Lions head coach Chad Hamilton said after the game that a change in the North Adams defense in the second half was the difference. “They backed up their zone press a little bit. Every year, for some reason, we have much more trouble with it in the quarter court than we seem to in the half court,” said Hamilton.

Fairfield opened the fourth with a basket to get it within five points but, that would be as close as they would get. The Lady Green Devils executed early in the fourth and hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

The Lady Lions had three players in double figures with Brianna Barnes scoring 17 points, Grace Shope with 14 points, and Samara Cannon with 12 points.

The Lady Devils were led by Lakyn Hopp who had 30 points on the night to lead both teams. North Adams also got double digit contributions from Grace McDowell and Avery Harper as they scored 10 and 11 points respectively.

The Lady Lions have a busy week coming up as they travel to Washington Court House on Monday to face the Lady Blue Lions. Then on Wednesday they host the Lady Tigers of McClain in a cross-county rivalry game. Finally to wrap up the week the Lady Greyhounds of Manchester will be in town on Thursday for a SHAC league matchup.

(Box Score)

NAHS: 14-12-20-21

FHS: 18-13-8-15

North Adams: Hessler (1)-1/2-4; Hopp 8(1)-11/12-30; Stout 2-4; Shipley 1(2)-8; McDowell 3-4/4-10; Harper 4-3/4-11

Totals: 18(4)-19/22-67

Fairfield: Shope 6-2/4-14; Cannon 3(2)-12; Arnold 1(1)-1/1-6; Spargur 1-2; Adams 1-1/2-3; Barnes 7-3/4-17

Totals: 19(3)-7/11-54

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Fairfield’s Blake Adams draws a foul while attempting a fast break layup on Thursday at Fairfield High School where the Lady Lions took on the North Adams Lady Green Devils in SHAC basketball action. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Blaked-Adams-fouled.jpg Fairfield’s Blake Adams draws a foul while attempting a fast break layup on Thursday at Fairfield High School where the Lady Lions took on the North Adams Lady Green Devils in SHAC basketball action.