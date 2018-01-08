McClain sixth at Licking Valley Invitational; Youth club at COBYA tournament in Hillsboro

Greenfield area wrestlers on the high school varsity squad and the Greenfield youth wrestling club were both in action over the weekend. The varsity team competed against 12 teams from across the state on Saturday, January 6, in Newark and the youth team competed on Sunday, January 7, in Hillsboro.

Varsity Wrestling

The Tigers team traveled to Hanover, just past Newark, to the first annual Licking Valley Invitational. Licking Valley put together the toughest list of teams the Tigers have competed against in a tournament to date.

There were 13 schools competing for the two team trophies with Carrollton finished in first place and New Lexington taking home the second place trophy. The Tigers finished in the top half of the standings, in sixth place, two points behind Columbus Bishop Hartley. Warsaw River View was third and Troy Christian was fourth.

Ethan Taylor (195) was the top finisher on the day for Greenfield, losing a close 5-4 decision to Griffin Rathburn of Bishop Hartley in the finals and taking home the second place medal. Ethan has reached the 20 win mark on the season and has only four defeats. Ethan went 4-1 on this day.

McClain had one third place medalist. Quinton Smith (132) pinned Braiden Davis of River View in the placement match to secure a 4-1 record on the day as well.

Three Tigers picked up fourth place medals. Lucas Jansen (106) lost by pin to Rann Zimmer of River View in his finals match. Lucas went 3-2 on the day. Keegan Rawlins (152) also finished at 3-2 on the day losing his finals match to Joey Patrella of Bishop Hartley by a 7-3 score. Keegan has passed the 20 win mark on the season. He currently leads the team with 21 wins against only 3 defeats. Phil Waters (170) went 2-3 on the day on his way to his fourth place medal. Waters lost by pin to Jaret Lane of Carrollton in his placement match.

Kade Rawlins (220) placed fifth, one spot away from a medal. Kade pinned Noah Rutledge of Carrollton in his placement match. Kade went 3-2 on the day.

Dawson Jansen (126) placed sixth by going 2-3 on the day. Dawson lost by pin to Robbie Hoopes of Carrollton in the placement match.

Every Greenfield wrestler that competed in the tournament was able to secure a victory. Here are the wrestlers that were unable to finish as placers: Jake Krafthefer (138) went 2-2, Thomas Retherford (145) went 1-3, Nathan Franz (160) went 1-2, Kyler Trefz (182) went 2-2, Justin Kegley (182) wrestling as a non point scorer went 1-3, and Kai Borrelli (285) went 1-3.

Up next for the Tigers is their last home match of the season on January 11, at 6pm. Jackson will come to town for an FAC dual match. McClain currently leads the FAC being the only undefeated team in FAC dual matches. McClain is 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Youth Wrestling

The COBYA youth wrestling league kicked off in Hillsboro, the host tournament site in the opening week. Greenfield, Hillsboro, East Clinton, South Charleston, Southeastern, Miami Trace, Huntington and London all competed in Hillsboro.

Greenfield was led by five wrestlers winning their group pairings and going 3-0 on the day: Landon Daugherty, Nate Breakfield, Kolt Lamb, Josh Smith, and Tyler Shope.

The following Tigers finished as runners up at 2-1: Keegan Parker, Braydon Weirich, Dixie Johnson, Alex Waters, Carson Shope, and Elijah Walker.

Finishing in third place at 1-2 were: Gage Jett, Oris Snyder, Avery Truman, Kyle Bennett, Vaiden Miracle, and Sydney Whiteside.

Finishing in fourth place were: Jhett Watson at 1-2, and the following wrestlers at 0-3, Dylan Friedhof and Karli Parker.

The Tigers will be back in action on Sunday, January 14 when they will travel to Westfall High School to compete with 7 other youth wrestling clubs in another league tournament.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

Colt Lamb, a member of the Greenfield youth wrestling club, holds up his first place ribbon on Saturday following his 3-0 performance in the opening COBYA tournament held in Hillsboro January 7. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Colt-Lamb-Youth-Wrestling.jpg Colt Lamb, a member of the Greenfield youth wrestling club, holds up his first place ribbon on Saturday following his 3-0 performance in the opening COBYA tournament held in Hillsboro January 7. Submitted photo

