Lynchburg-Clay drops consecutive games against Western Brown and Ripley

The Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay have dropped their last two games against the Western Brown Broncos and the Ripley Blue Jays following a six game win streak. The two losses move the Mustangs to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) play.

Lynchburg-Clay head coach Matt Carson thinks his team is will get better as the season progresses. “The kids are playing hard, we just have to figure out a way to start faster. A couple of possessions here or there in both games if we knock down some shots it could have been different outcomes. The kids are battling and we will get better. We will learn from these games. I’m proud of their effort and determination,” Carson said.

Tuesday

On Tuesday night the Blue Jays traveled to Lynchburg-Clay High School and beat the Mustangs for the second time this season. The loss also marked the second straight defeat for the Lynchburg team.

The Mustangs found themselves in an eight point hole following the first quarter which saw Lynchburg-Clay struggle on both ends of the floor and resulted in a 16-8 lead for the Blue Jays.

Lynchburg’s boys found a rhythm on the offensive end in the second quarter as they scored 15 points in the frame. However, the Blue Jays continued to have success against the Mustangs defense while scoring 15 points of their own to maintain the eight point lead at 31-23 at halftime.

Carson made adjustments during the break and the Mustangs emerged from the locker room with renewed energy. The Mustangs cut into the lead in the third quarter as they outscored Ripley 13-9 in the frame and got to within four points entering the fourth quarter with the score at 40-36.

The Blue Jays, in the deciding period, erupted for 19 points and held the Mustangs to 12 in the quarter to pull away and secure the double digit victory.

(Box Score)

RHS: 16-15-9-19

LCHS: 8-15-13-12

Ripley: Dunn 4-8; Rigdon 4(1)-2/3-13; Hamey 3(2)-2/2-14; Staggs 2-4; J. Royal 2(1)-2/3-9; N. Royal 1-1/1-3; King 1-1/2-3; Fyffe 1-3/4-5

Totals: 18(4)-11/15-59

Lynchburg-Clay: Pierson 3-8/9-14; McLaughlin 2(2)-2/2-12; Hilt 1(1)-1/1-6; Conner 7-14; Smith 1-2

Totals: 13(3)-11/12-48

Saturday

Lynchburg-Clay traveled to Western Brown High School on Saturday, January 6, looking for their seventh straight win after losing their first two games of the season. The Broncos had other ideas as they handed the Mustangs a 55-47 loss.

Lynchburg-Clay was sluggish to start against the Broncos, a likely result of the hard fought victory the night prior against SHAC and cross-county rivals the Lions of Fairfield, and trailed 16-5 after one quarter of play.

The Mustangs found their offense in the second quarter as they exploded for 18 points in the frame. But, the Broncos posted 16 points of their own in the second quarter and took a 32-23 lead into the break.

In the third quarter Lynchburg-Clay was able to limit the Broncos to only 11 points while narrowing the lead to six points with the score at 43-37 entering the fourth quarter.

Western was able to outscore the Mustangs 12-10 in the deciding frame to claim the hard fought 55-47 victory.

(Box Score)

WHS: 16-16-11-12

LCHS: 5-18-14-10

Western: Wolfe 1(2)-0/1-8; Eyre 1-0/2-2; Finn 5(1)-6/11-19; Fischer 2-4; Taylor (2)-2/3-8; Tull 2-4; McKibben 1-2; E. Smith 1(2)-8

Totals: 13(7)-8/17-55

Lynchburg-Clay: Walker 2/3-2; Pierson 1(2)-1/2-9; McLaughlin 5(2)-16; Hilt 2(1)-2/2-9; Conner 4-1/3-9; Q. Smith 2/2-2

Totals: 12(5)-8/12-47

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Lynchburg-Clay-Gold-Mustang.jpg