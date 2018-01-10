Hillsboro travels to Fayetteville and fall 63-58

Hillsboro’s varsity boys basketball team traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday evening to take on the Rockets in a non-conference clash. The Indians lost a nail-biter 63-58 after leading 28-27 at halftime.

The first quarter was a close affair as the Indians were able to hit two three pointers en route to a 14-12 first quarter lead.

The Rockets kept it close in the second quarter and trimmed to lead to one at 28-27 heading into the locker room. The Rockets were able to keep things close thanks to their prowess at the free throw line in the first half as they hit seven out of 10 at the stripe.

The second half was a different story for the Indians as they were outscored 17-13 in the third period and trailed by five at 46-41 entering the fourth.

The final frame saw the Rockets outscore the Indians 17-16 to secure the 63-58 win.

The Indians will be back in action of Friday when they host the Blue Lions of Washington in Frontier Athletic Conference action.

(Box Score)

FHS: 12-15-17-17

HHS: 14-14-13-16

Fayetteville: Conner2-5/6-9; Doane 1/3-1; Wiederhold 5-1/2-11; Murphy 1(1)-2/4-7; McCulley 5-4/6-14; Ramey 2-1/1-5; Smyth 3-8/10-14

Totals: 18(1)-22/32-63

Hillsboro: Swayne 1-2; Scott 3-0/1-6; Watson 3(1)-2/2-11; Clark 3(1)-0/1-9; Keets 4-5/8-13; MyCroft5-1/5-11; Crawford (2)-6

Totals: 19(4)-8/17-58

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

