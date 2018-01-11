Local area school postpone Friday sporting events

Due to forecasts predicting freezing rain and accumulating snowfall Friday afternoon several local schools have cancelled sporting events that were scheduled for Friday evening.

Hillsboro City Schools have postponed their all sporting events Friday. The boys basketball game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 7, with the JV game to start at 6 pm with the Varsity game to follow.

The Lynchburg-Clay Local School District and Bright Local Schools have cancelled all sporting events for Friday. Make-up dates have not yet been announced.

Fairfield Local School District has delayed making a decision on postponing games until Friday. If games for Friday are postponed they will be played on January 24.

The Greenfield Exempted Village Schools have not yet made an announcement regarding the possibility of games being postponed.

Please check back later for any updates.

