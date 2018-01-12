McClain wins home wrestling meet over Jackson, now 9-1 on season

The last home match of the year saw the home team McClain Tigers defeat the Jackson Ironmen and improve to 9-1 on the year and remain the only undefeated FAC team, improving to 3-0 in the league.

The Tigers were able to win eight of the ten matches wrestled on the night. They also gave up two forfeits and picked up two forfeits enroute to a dominating 56-21 victory.

Winning matches for McClain were Lucas Jansen (106), Dawson Jansen (126), Jacob Krafthefer (138), Thomas Retherford (145), Keegan Rawlins (152), Phil Waters (170), Kyler Trefz (182), Ethan Taylor (195), Kade Rawlins (220), and Kai Borrelli (285).

Quinton Smith (132) and Nathan Franz (160) both came up short against their Ironmen opponents.

The Tigers and the Hillsboro Indians will do battle next Thursday, January 18, at 6pm at Hillsboro High School. Both Highland County schools are at the top of the standings in the FAC with McClain sitting at the top at 3-0 and Hillsboro in second at 3-1.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

Phil Waters of McClain takes on Kendra Thompson of Jackson in the 170 pound match at McClain High School on Thursday.