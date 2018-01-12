Fairfield ladies beat Manchester 44-36

Fairfield’s Lady Lions hosted the Lady Greyhounds of Manchester on Thursday night in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) varsity basketball action.

Fairfield was able to pull away in the second half, after being tied with the Lady Greyhounds 18-18 at halftime, for the 44-36 victory.

The Lady Lions took control in the first quarter as Grace Shope scored six of her team’s 11 points in the quarter. The Manchester girls struggled to score in the period only scoring six points in the quarter and trailing by five heading into the second.

Manchester flipped the script in the second as the Lady Lions went cold from the field and only managed seven points in the frame. The Lady Greyhounds netted 12 in the quarter to tie the game at the halfway mark.

Fairfield came out in the third quarter with a sense of urgency that allowed them to limit the Lady Greyhounds to only four points. The Lady Lions put up 14 in the quarter to open a 10 point lead at 32-22 as they teams prepared for the final frame.

Manchester managed to outscore Fairfield in the fourth quarter as they poured in 14 points. However, the Lady Lions refused to lose as they put up 12 of their own to secure the win.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to be back in action on Thursday, January 18, when they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Lady Rockets in a SHAC match-up.

(Box Score)

FHS: 11-7-14-12

MHS: 6-12-4-14

Fairfield: Sowards (1)-0/2-3; Shope 9(1)-5/6-26; Cannon 2(1)-7; Arnold 0/2-0; Spargur 2-4; Adams 1-1/2-3; Barnes 1/2-1

Totals: 14(3)-7/14-44

Manchester: Turner 1-0/1-2; White 2/2-2; Cox 6-0/1-12; Kennedy 4-1/3-9; Sweeney 1(3)-11

Totals: 12(3)-4/7-36

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

