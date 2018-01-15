Posted on by

Local teams out of state poll for second straight week


The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17) 11-0 179
2. Solon 9-0 135
3. Cin. Moeller (1) 9-3 107
4. Tol. St. John’s 9-2 88
5. Upper Arlington 10-1 77
6. Garfield Hts. 8-2 67
7. Pickerington N. 9-2 62
8. Cin. Princeton 10-1 55
9. Logan 10-0 54
10. Springfield 11-0 45
(tie) Dublin Coffman 11-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (12) 12-0 160
2. Cin. McNicholas (3) 11-0 151
3. Elida 11-0 123
4. Cols. Beechcroft (1) 8-1 97
5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 10-0 83
6. Parma Hts. Holy Name 9-1 66
7. Proctorville Fairland 9-3 50
8. Cols. Eastmoor 9-2 33
9. Cin. Indian Hill 8-1 32
10. Poland Seminary (1) 11-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.

DIVISION III
1. Cols. Ready (7) 11-0 154
2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 145
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 10-0 134
4. Cin. Deer Park (2) 10-0 114
5. Oak Hill (1) 12-0 85
6. Leavittsburg Labrae (1) 8-0 84
7. Oregon Stritch (1) 12-1 76
8. Versailles 8-1 50
9. Galion Northmor 11-1 45
10. Archbold 9-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (13) 11-0 175
2. Hannibal River (1) 9-0 140
3. McDonald (2) 9-1 133
4. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 13-0 101
5. Spring. Cath. Cent. 11-1 95
6. Tol. Christian 10-2 80
7. Tree of Life 9-1 52
8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-2 45
9. Minster 7-2 39
10. St. Henry 9-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 19. Pettisville 16. Pandora-Gilboa 12.

The Associated Press

