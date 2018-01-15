Local teams out of state poll for second straight week

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Huber Hts. Wayne (17)
|11-0
|179
|2. Solon
|9-0
|135
|3. Cin. Moeller (1)
|9-3
|107
|4. Tol. St. John’s
|9-2
|88
|5. Upper Arlington
|10-1
|77
|6. Garfield Hts.
|8-2
|67
|7. Pickerington N.
|9-2
|62
|8. Cin. Princeton
|10-1
|55
|9. Logan
|10-0
|54
|10. Springfield
|11-0
|45
|(tie) Dublin Coffman
|11-1
|45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 25. Sylvania Northview 21.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (12)
|12-0
|160
|2. Cin. McNicholas (3)
|11-0
|151
|3. Elida
|11-0
|123
|4. Cols. Beechcroft (1)
|8-1
|97
|5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
|10-0
|83
|6. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|9-1
|66
|7. Proctorville Fairland
|9-3
|50
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|9-2
|33
|9. Cin. Indian Hill
|8-1
|32
|10. Poland Seminary (1)
|11-0
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Zanesville 18. Cin. Hughes 18. Gallipolis Gallia 15. Akr. SVSM 13. Trotwood-Madison 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Cols. Ready (7)
|11-0
|154
|2. Canal Winch. Harvest Prep (2)
|10-0
|145
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|10-0
|134
|4. Cin. Deer Park (2)
|10-0
|114
|5. Oak Hill (1)
|12-0
|85
|6. Leavittsburg Labrae (1)
|8-0
|84
|7. Oregon Stritch (1)
|12-1
|76
|8. Versailles
|8-1
|50
|9. Galion Northmor
|11-1
|45
|10. Archbold
|9-2
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 14.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (13)
|11-0
|175
|2. Hannibal River (1)
|9-0
|140
|3. McDonald (2)
|9-1
|133
|4. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1)
|13-0
|101
|5. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|11-1
|95
|6. Tol. Christian
|10-2
|80
|7. Tree of Life
|9-1
|52
|8. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|8-2
|45
|9. Minster
|7-2
|39
|10. St. Henry
|9-2
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 19. Pettisville 16. Pandora-Gilboa 12.