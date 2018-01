Highland County schools reschedule games following winter weather

Due to wintry weather in the Highland County area over the past several days local schools have been forced to postpone and reschedule sporting events.

Whiteoak

The boys varsity basketball games that were scheduled for January 12 at Ripley High School have been rescheduled for Saturday, January 27.

Boys and girls basketball games scheduled for January 13 at Silver Grove, Kentucky have been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 17.

Girls and boys bowling at Highland Lanes that was scheduled for January 15 has been postponed and no make-up date has been announced.

Lynchburg-Clay

Boys basketball games at West Union High School that were scheduled for January 12 have been rescheduled for Saturday, February 3.

Girls basketball games at McClain High School that were scheduled for January 15 have been postponed and no make-up date has been announced.

Boys and girls bowling at Highland Lanes that was scheduled for January 15 has been postponed and no make-up date has been announced.

Fairfield

Boys basketball games at home versus Manchester that were scheduled for January 12 have been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 24.

Girls basketball games at Washington Court House originally rescheduled for January 15 have been postponed and no make-up date has been announced.

Girls and boys bowling at Highland Lanes that was scheduled for January 15 has been postponed with no make-up date announced.

McClain

Boys basketball games at home versus Jackson originally scheduled for January 12 have been rescheduled for Saturday, January 27.

Boys basketball games at home versus Dayton Carroll originally scheduled for January 13 have been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 16.

Girls basketball games originally scheduled for January 13 at Jackson High School have been rescheduled for Thursday, February 8.

Girls and boys bowling at Highland Lanes that was scheduled for January 15 has been postponed with no make-up date announced.

Hillsboro

Boys and girls basketball and varsity wrestling at Western Brown High School that was originally scheduled for January 13 have been rescheduled for Saturday, January 27.

Boys and girls bowling at Le Ella Lanes in Washington Court House that was scheduled for January 13 has been postponed and no make-up date has been announced. Additionally bowling scheduled for January 15 has been postponed and not yet rescheduled.

