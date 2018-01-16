Associated Press girls state basketball poll; Miami Trace up to 7 in Division II

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Newark (15)
|11-0
|167
|2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1)
|12-1
|141
|3. Pickerington Cent. (1)
|13-1
|126
|4. Dublin Coffman
|12-1
|95
|5. Solon
|11-1
|93
|6. Canton McKinley
|12-1
|82
|7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|13-3
|64
|8. Stow-Munroe Falls
|12-1
|54
|9. Dresden Tri-Valley
|10-2
|35
|10. Canfield
|10-3
|16
|(tie) Tol. Notre Dame
|11-3
|16
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|DIVISION II
|1. Beloit W. Branch (14)
|11-0
|162
|2. Tol. Rogers (2)
|10-1
|120
|3. Trotwood-Madison
|10-1
|86
|4. Gates Mills Gilmour (1)
|9-2
|79
|5. Bellevue
|12-1
|78
|6. Germantown Valley View
|12-1
|69
|7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
|12-1
|68
|8. Zanesville Maysville
|11-1
|58
|9. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|11-1
|43
|10. McArthur Vinton County
|11-0
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: London 23. Thornville Sheridan 19. Warren Howland 18. Akr. SVSM 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Cols. Africentric (14)
|11-0
|158
|2. Versailles (1)
|14-1
|120
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf
|12-1
|114
|4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)
|12-0
|106
|5. Kirtland
|12-0
|88
|6. Archbold
|10-1
|76
|7. Waynesville
|12-0
|60
|8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|11-1
|48
|9. Cardington-Lincoln
|13-1
|29
|10. Doylestown Chippewa
|11-0
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minford 18. Warren Champion 15.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Minster (9)
|12-1
|152
|2. Waterford (4)
|8-1
|131
|3. Ottoville (1)
|13-0
|123
|4. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|12-1
|92
|5. Steubenville Cath. Cent.
|10-1
|80
|6. Fairfield Christian
|11-1
|54
|7. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge
|8-2
|43
|8. Dalton
|10-2
|40
|9. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (2)
|12-0
|36
|10. Ft. Recovery
|10-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 29. Portsmouth Notre Dame 28. Berlin Hiland 19. New Madison Tri-Village 14.