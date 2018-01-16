Posted on by

Associated Press girls state basketball poll; Miami Trace up to 7 in Division II


The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Newark (15) 11-0 167
2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 12-1 141
3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 13-1 126
4. Dublin Coffman 12-1 95
5. Solon 11-1 93
6. Canton McKinley 12-1 82
7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 13-3 64
8. Stow-Munroe Falls 12-1 54
9. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-2 35
10. Canfield 10-3 16
(tie) Tol. Notre Dame 11-3 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II
1. Beloit W. Branch (14) 11-0 162
2. Tol. Rogers (2) 10-1 120
3. Trotwood-Madison 10-1 86
4. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 9-2 79
5. Bellevue 12-1 78
6. Germantown Valley View 12-1 69
7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 12-1 68
8. Zanesville Maysville 11-1 58
9. Tipp City Tippecanoe 11-1 43
10. McArthur Vinton County 11-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: London 23. Thornville Sheridan 19. Warren Howland 18. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III
1. Cols. Africentric (14) 11-0 158
2. Versailles (1) 14-1 120
3. Ottawa-Glandorf 12-1 114
4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 12-0 106
5. Kirtland 12-0 88
6. Archbold 10-1 76
7. Waynesville 12-0 60
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 11-1 48
9. Cardington-Lincoln 13-1 29
10. Doylestown Chippewa 11-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minford 18. Warren Champion 15.

DIVISION IV
1. Minster (9) 12-1 152
2. Waterford (4) 8-1 131
3. Ottoville (1) 13-0 123
4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 92
5. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 10-1 80
6. Fairfield Christian 11-1 54
7. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 8-2 43
8. Dalton 10-2 40
9. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (2) 12-0 36
10. Ft. Recovery 10-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 29. Portsmouth Notre Dame 28. Berlin Hiland 19. New Madison Tri-Village 14.

