Associated Press girls state basketball poll; Miami Trace up to 7 in Division II

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. Newark (15) 11-0 167 2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 12-1 141 3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 13-1 126 4. Dublin Coffman 12-1 95 5. Solon 11-1 93 6. Canton McKinley 12-1 82 7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 13-3 64 8. Stow-Munroe Falls 12-1 54 9. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-2 35 10. Canfield 10-3 16 (tie) Tol. Notre Dame 11-3 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (14) 11-0 162 2. Tol. Rogers (2) 10-1 120 3. Trotwood-Madison 10-1 86 4. Gates Mills Gilmour (1) 9-2 79 5. Bellevue 12-1 78 6. Germantown Valley View 12-1 69 7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 12-1 68 8. Zanesville Maysville 11-1 58 9. Tipp City Tippecanoe 11-1 43 10. McArthur Vinton County 11-0 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: London 23. Thornville Sheridan 19. Warren Howland 18. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Africentric (14) 11-0 158 2. Versailles (1) 14-1 120 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 12-1 114 4. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 12-0 106 5. Kirtland 12-0 88 6. Archbold 10-1 76 7. Waynesville 12-0 60 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 11-1 48 9. Cardington-Lincoln 13-1 29 10. Doylestown Chippewa 11-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minford 18. Warren Champion 15.

DIVISION IV 1. Minster (9) 12-1 152 2. Waterford (4) 8-1 131 3. Ottoville (1) 13-0 123 4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 12-1 92 5. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 10-1 80 6. Fairfield Christian 11-1 54 7. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 8-2 43 8. Dalton 10-2 40 9. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (2) 12-0 36 10. Ft. Recovery 10-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 29. Portsmouth Notre Dame 28. Berlin Hiland 19. New Madison Tri-Village 14.