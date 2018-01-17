5th annual Coach Young Classic January 20 at North Adams High School

North Adams High School Athletic Department would like to announce the lineup of the 5th annual Coach Young Classic, to be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at North Adams High School.

The Coach Young Classic will feature some of the best high school basketball programs in Southeastern Ohio, as a fitting tribute to the late North Adams Head Coach, Dave Young. Proceeds from the day’s contests will benefit the Young Memorial Scholarship Foundation, which honors the lives of the late Dave Young and his brother Mark, who passed away in 2006.

The Classic will feature six Varsity Boys contests and one Varsity Girls contest. Programs such as Chesapeake, Eastern Brown, and Lynchburg-Clay will be among those playing (all of which have made the Sate Final Four since 2002). Programs that Dave Young was apart of such as West Union, Waverly, and, the host, North Adams, will also be participants.

Admission will be $8.00 for everyone, with hands stamps available to all fans to come and go throughout the day. An all-day split the pot will be conducted (Do not need be present to win). The concession stand will offer an expanded menu of items for those wanting to stay all day. T-Shirts and other Classic-related items will be available for purchase.

Please contact Classic Director Tony Williams (North Adams Athletic Director) if you have any questions regarding the Classic at 937-779-6966 or tony.williams@ovsd.us

Schedule

10:00a Manchester v. Symmes Valley

11:45a Lynchburg v. Waverly

1:30p Peebles v. Eastern Pike

3:15p North Adams v. Chesapeake (Girls)

5:00p West Union v. Chesapeake

6:45p Eastern v. Minford

8:45p North Adams v. Greenfield McClain

Submitted by North Adams Athletic Director Tony Williams.

LC and McClain will be in action