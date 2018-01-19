McClain wrestling secures share of FAC crown, Hillsboro falls out of contention with loss

McClain started the wrestling program in 1973. In that time they have gone through two stints in the SCOL, and short run in the SBC, and now the FAC. In that time, McClain had never been league dual meet champions. The Tigers ended that drought on Thursday night when they defeated the then second place Hillsboro Indians by a final score of 45-31. McClain is now 4-0 in the FAC, the only undefeated team left, and guaranteed at least a share of the dual meet championship. Miami Trace now takes over second place and sits at 3-1. The only dual meet left is the McClain and Miami Trace dual to be held on January 30 at 6pm at Miami Trace High School. Miami Trace postponed the original match which was scheduled for January 4.

On this night, Paint Valley was the third team joining the tri match. The two visiting schools took to the mats first and the Tigers were able to achieve their first shutout of the season and the first shutout of coach Shane Paul’s career. McClain ran away with this one 69-0.

In round two, the Indians took to the mats against the team from Bainbridge. Hillsboro would also dominate the Bearcats with a convincing 66-12 victory.

This set up the FAC league matchup between the visiting Tigers and the home town Indians. This was a hard fought match between two good teams. After the first eight of the fourteen weight classes, neither team could pull away as the score stood at 21 apiece. In match number nine, the Tigers would take the lead with a pin by Quinton Smith (132) and they would keep the lead for the remainder of the match. Keegan Rawlins (152) secured the victory when he got a first period pin in match number twelve. The Tigers won 45-31 and moved to 4-0 in the league. Hillsboro finishes their league duals tied with Jackson for third place, both with a 3-2 record. The Tigers moved to 11-1 overall on the season and the Indians now sit at 9-6 overall.

Individually for the Tigers, the following wrestlers won two matches: Lucas Jansen (106/113), Dawson Jansen (126), Quinton Smith, Thomas Retherford (145), Keegan Rawlins, Phil Waters (170), Kyler Trefz (182), and Kade Rawlins (220). Trefz became the third Tiger on the year to surpass twenty wins on the season. He sits at 20-6.

Going 1-0 on the night was Justin Kegley (195). Splitting even on the night at 1-1 was Jake Krafthefer (138), and Zane Bode (160). Ethan Taylor (195) wrestled one match but was unable to gain a victory.

Both the Tigers and Indians will attend the twenty-one team John Deno Tournament at Athens High School on Saturday January 20. Wrestling will begin at 10 a.m.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

Hillsboro’s heavyweight wrestler, Lane Cluff, wins by a pin fall over McClain’s Kai Borrelli. This brings Cluff’s record to 32-3 for the season. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Lane-Cluff-HHS-vs-MHS.jpg Hillsboro’s heavyweight wrestler, Lane Cluff, wins by a pin fall over McClain’s Kai Borrelli. This brings Cluff’s record to 32-3 for the season. Submitted photo

