Lynchburg-Clay and Greenfield fall short at Coach Young Classic

North Adams High School hosted the fifth annual Coach Young Classic benefiting the Young Memorial Scholarship Foundation on Saturday. 14 teams converged on Seaman, Ohio to take part in the seven game basketball extravaganza that saw six boys games and one girls game throughout the day.

The first game of the day was a showdown between the Manchester Greyhounds and the Symmes Valley Vikings that saw the Greyhounds beat the Vikings by a final score of 82-72.

The second game of the day featured the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs and the Waverly Tigers and saw the Tigers pull away early for a 66-53 win.

Lynchburg-Clay dropped their fourth straight game to drop to 6-6 overall on the season. The Mustangs dug themselves a hole early as they allowed the Tigers to outscore them 37-16 in the first half.

The Mustangs came out in the third quarter on fire from the perimeter as Eric McLaughlin and Damin Pierson combined to hit four triples in the quarter. The duo scored 16 of Lynchburg’s 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a 20-11 score in the period as they headed to the fourth with the score at 48-36.

However the Mustangs were unable to hold the Tigers in check in the final frame as the Waverly boys outscored them 18-17 to produce the final score.

Lynchburg-Clay head coach Matt Carson referred to an old saying after the game. “I think we found out a lot about ourselves today. There is this old saying that asks ‘How do you climb a mountain?’ To climb the mountain you have to reach your hand out and take that first step. I think that today was the first step. We have been struggling to get up that mountain. I think today we climbed and got to the top. I love these kids’ effort, this has been a fun group to coach all year,” Carson said.

Carson also touched on what it means to him to be a part of the Coach Young Classic. “It’s an honor to play in this. Dave Young didn’t just do a lot of things for North Adams basketball by putting it on the map, he also did a lot for Southern Hills basketball. I just appreciated him to death. He was a competitor and wanted to win every game, but, especially me starting out at such a young age he never treated me like I was this young kid. I miss him all the time and I miss talking to him and it’s just great that we got to play in this today,” said Carson.

(Box Score)

WHS: 13-24-11-18

LCHS: 8-8-20-17

Waverly: Howell 1(3)-7/8-18; Marquez 3-3/6-9; Hoover 2-4; Remington 1-2/2-4; Adrian 2-4; Reed (5)-2/2-17; Wolf 3-2/4-8; Dunn 2/2-2

Totals: 12(8)-18/24-66

Lynchburg-Clay: Walker 2-4;Pierson (1)-6/6-9; McLaughlin 5(4)-4/6-26; Hilt 3-6; Conner 4-0/1-8;

Totals: 14(5)-10/13-53

The third game of the day saw the Peebles Indians fall to the Eastern Pike Eagles by a score of 63-52.

The fourth game of the day was the girls varsity contest between the North Adams Lady Green Devils and the Chesapeake Lady Panthers that saw the Lady Devils record the win by a score of 52-41.

In game number five the West Union Dragons beat the Chesapeake Panthers by a final score of 59-55, the Dragons came back to win after being down by as many as 11 points in the first half.

Game number six saw the Eastern Warriors easily defeat the Minford Falcons by a score of 61-39.

The final game of the night was a stirring contest between the host North Adams Green Devils and the McClain Tigers of Greenfield.

Despite their 1-11 record entering the game the Tigers refused to go down easily against the Green Devils.

The were even through three quarters of play as the Green Devils were unable to find an answer for the stingy Tiger defense.

McClain also put on a show offensively as they executed their offense and were able to manufacture enough points to stay neck and neck with the Green Devils.

The Tigers took a seven point lead in the third quarter as they opened on a 9-2 run before North Adams closed the period on a 7-0 run to tie the score at 35-35 heading to the fourth.

In the fourth quarter McClain went cold from the field and only scored six points while allowing the Green Devils to net 10 points and win by a narrow margin at 45-41.

(Box Score)

NAHS: 13-13-9-10

MHS: 13-13-9-6

North Adams: Call 1-2; Rothwell 1-1/1-3; Shupert 1-3/3-4; Young 2(2)-10; Shumaker 2-2/4-6; Gill 1/2-1; McCormick 8-3/6-19

Totals: 15(2)-9/10-45

McClain: Penwell 1(2)-5/6-13; Duncan (1)-3; Cockerill 1-1/2-3; Carter 4-4/6-12; Gray 3-2/2-8; Osborne 1/2-1; Banks 1/2-1

Totals: 9(3)-14/20-41

