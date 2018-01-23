Greenfield Youth Wrestling team travels to Mechanicsburg for COBYWA tournament

Mechanicsburg High School was one of the host sites for the COBYWA wrestling league on Sunday, January 21. Seven teams competed in the round robin tournament, including: Greenfield, Team Hype, Mechanicsburg, Chillicothe, Fairbanks, Westfall, and the Court House Cobras.

Greenfield had three champions on the day, Elijah Walker, Landon Daugherty, and Nate Breakfield.

The Greenfield crew had six runners-up: Gage Jett, Braydon Weinrich, Kyle Bennett, Oris Snyder, Kolt Lamb, and Alex Waters.

Their six third place finishers were: Keegan Parker, Carson Shope, Karli Parker, Josh Smith, Tyler Shope, and Quin Whiteside.

Six young Tigers also finished in fourth place: Vaiden Miracle, Avery Truman, Dixie Johnson, Jhett Watson, Dylan Friedhof, and Sydney Whiteside.

The Greenfield Youth Wrestling team will return to action again next Sunday, January 28 at London High School.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

Nate Breakfield is pictured at Mechanicburg High School following his championship performance in a COBYWA tournament Sunday.