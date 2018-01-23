Posted on by

Local teams continue to fall short in boys AP poll


The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (15) 12-0 177
2. Solon (2) 11-0 148
3. Cin. Moeller (1) 12-3 116
4. Upper Arlington 11-1 101
5. Tol. St. John’s 10-2 97
6. Springfield 13-0 87
7. Pickerington N. 11-2 85
8. Dublin Coffman 13-1 52
9. Logan 11-1 24
10. Cin. Princeton 11-1 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 15. Lakewood St. Edward 13.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (13) 14-0 158
2. Cin. McNicholas (1) 13-1 127
3. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 9-1 118
4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 11-0 106
5. Parma Hts. Holy Name 10-1 88
(tie) Poland Seminary (1) 13-0 88
7. Cols. Eastmoor 11-2 68
8. Elida 12-1 44
(tie)Proctorville Fairland 11-3 44
10. Mentor Lake Cath. 10-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 20. Cols. South 15. Trotwood-Madison 13. Gallipolis Gallia 13.

DIVISION III
1. Cols. Ready (9) 12-0 154
2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 11-0 142
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 13-0 137
4. Cin. Deer Park (1) 12-0 108
5. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 10-0 93
6. Oak Hill 13-0 89
7. Oregon Stritch (1) 14-1 72
8. Versailles (1) 13-1 62
9. Galion Northmor 12-0 49
10. Gahanna Cols. Academy 12-0 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 18.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (14) 14-0 169
2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 15-0 138
3. Hannibal River 10-0 134
4. McDonald (2) 11-1 112
5. St. Henry 11-2 81
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-2 53
7. Tol. Christian 11-3 52
8. Tree of Life 1 0-1 49
9. Spring. Cath. Cent. 12-2 41
(tie) Minster 8-3 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 23. Richmond Hts. 23.

