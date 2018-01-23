Local teams continue to fall short in boys AP poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Huber Hts. Wayne (15)
|12-0
|177
|2. Solon (2)
|11-0
|148
|3. Cin. Moeller (1)
|12-3
|116
|4. Upper Arlington
|11-1
|101
|5. Tol. St. John’s
|10-2
|97
|6. Springfield
|13-0
|87
|7. Pickerington N.
|11-2
|85
|8. Dublin Coffman
|13-1
|52
|9. Logan
|11-1
|24
|10. Cin. Princeton
|11-1
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 15. Lakewood St. Edward 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (13)
|14-0
|158
|2. Cin. McNicholas (1)
|13-1
|127
|3. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
|9-1
|118
|4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1)
|11-0
|106
|5. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|10-1
|88
|(tie) Poland Seminary (1)
|13-0
|88
|7. Cols. Eastmoor
|11-2
|68
|8. Elida
|12-1
|44
|(tie)Proctorville Fairland
|11-3
|44
|10. Mentor Lake Cath.
|10-1
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 20. Cols. South 15. Trotwood-Madison 13. Gallipolis Gallia 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Cols. Ready (9)
|12-0
|154
|2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|11-0
|142
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|13-0
|137
|4. Cin. Deer Park (1)
|12-0
|108
|5. Leavittsburg Labrae (2)
|10-0
|93
|6. Oak Hill
|13-0
|89
|7. Oregon Stritch (1)
|14-1
|72
|8. Versailles (1)
|13-1
|62
|9. Galion Northmor
|12-0
|49
|10. Gahanna Cols. Academy
|12-0
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 18.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (14)
|14-0
|169
|2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1)
|15-0
|138
|3. Hannibal River
|10-0
|134
|4. McDonald (2)
|11-1
|112
|5. St. Henry
|11-2
|81
|6. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|8-2
|53
|7. Tol. Christian
|11-3
|52
|8. Tree of Life 1
|0-1
|49
|9. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|12-2
|41
|(tie) Minster
|8-3
|41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 23. Richmond Hts. 23.