Local teams continue to fall short in boys AP poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (15) 12-0 177 2. Solon (2) 11-0 148 3. Cin. Moeller (1) 12-3 116 4. Upper Arlington 11-1 101 5. Tol. St. John’s 10-2 97 6. Springfield 13-0 87 7. Pickerington N. 11-2 85 8. Dublin Coffman 13-1 52 9. Logan 11-1 24 10. Cin. Princeton 11-1 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 15. Lakewood St. Edward 13.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (13) 14-0 158 2. Cin. McNicholas (1) 13-1 127 3. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 9-1 118 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 11-0 106 5. Parma Hts. Holy Name 10-1 88 (tie) Poland Seminary (1) 13-0 88 7. Cols. Eastmoor 11-2 68 8. Elida 12-1 44 (tie)Proctorville Fairland 11-3 44 10. Mentor Lake Cath. 10-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 20. Cols. South 15. Trotwood-Madison 13. Gallipolis Gallia 13.

DIVISION III 1. Cols. Ready (9) 12-0 154 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 11-0 142 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 13-0 137 4. Cin. Deer Park (1) 12-0 108 5. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 10-0 93 6. Oak Hill 13-0 89 7. Oregon Stritch (1) 14-1 72 8. Versailles (1) 13-1 62 9. Galion Northmor 12-0 49 10. Gahanna Cols. Academy 12-0 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 18.

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (14) 14-0 169 2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 15-0 138 3. Hannibal River 10-0 134 4. McDonald (2) 11-1 112 5. St. Henry 11-2 81 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-2 53 7. Tol. Christian 11-3 52 8. Tree of Life 1 0-1 49 9. Spring. Cath. Cent. 12-2 41 (tie) Minster 8-3 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cornerstone Christian (1) 23. Richmond Hts. 23.