Hillsboro High School to induct 2003 state runner-up boys golf team Feb. 3

The 2018 Hillsboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductions will take place on Saturday, February 3 between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball contests at approximately 7:30 PM.

We will be hosting Paint Valley in boys basketball that evening with the freshman game scheduled to start at 4:45 PM.

This year’s inductees are the members of the 2003 state runner-up boys golf team which includes: Drew Balser, Nathan Boatman, Matt Armintrout, Adam King, Jason Waggoner, & Bret Rhodes. The team was coached by Dan Spidel (varsity) and Terry McConnaughey (junior varsity).

Balser was the medalist at the D II state golf tournament for the 2003 and shot a 134 over two rounds. According to the OHSAA Balser still holds the record over by three stokes.

The Indians were defeated in the 2003 state tournament by the team from Hunting Valley University School that shot a D II record of team score for the OSU Gray course with a 564.

Hillsboro shot 578 as a team to fall by a mere 14 strokes and still own the second lowest score on the Gray course for D II.

Submitted by Hillsboro Assistant Athletic Director Darci Miles.

