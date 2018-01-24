Hillsboro ladies host Clinton-Massie, lose 46-37

The Hillsboro Lady Indians hosted the Clinton-Massie Lady Falcons on Tuesday night in a clash of former SCOL rivals.

The Lady Falcons emerged from a sloppy game that featured a combined 54 turnovers with the victory by a score of 46-37.

Hillsboro was slow out of the gate and turned the ball over several times in the quarter as they were only able to muster six points in the period. Clinton-Massie’s girls were equally sloppy in the first quarter and committed several turnovers of their own, but, they were able to score 14 points in the frame to jump out to an early lead.

Hillsboro found their groove in the second quarter as they got to within two points on two occasions and scored 13 points in the period while holding the Lady Falcons to eight points. The Lady Indians trailed by three points at halftime with the score 22-19.

Both teams struggled in the third as Clinton-Massie edged the Lady Indians nine to five to extend their lead to six points at 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Indians again got in a groove on the offensive end in the fourth quarter but their defense was unable to stop the Lady Falcons down the stretch. The Clinton-Massie girls managed to hit their free throws in the closing minutes of the game to secure the victory.

The Lady Indians will not have much time to recover as they travel to Jackson to take on the Lady Ironmen in FAC girls basketball action.

(Box Score)

CMHS: 14-8-9-15

HHS: 6-13-5-13

Clinton-Massie: Crawford 0/2-0; Theetge 2-4/6-8; Cottrell 2(1)-4/6-11; Smith 1/2-1; Conley 3-2/4-8; Ireland 2(1)-0/1-7; Avery 3-6; Doss 1(1)-5

Totals:13(3)-11/21-46

Hillsboro: Sullivan 1-2; Watson 2/3-2; Kel. Burns 2-4; J. Hopkins 1-2/2-4; Grover 1-1/3-3; K. Hopkins 2-0/1-4; Marsh 1(2)-1/2-9; Moberly (1)-2/2-5; Kal. Burns 2-4

Totals: 10(3)-8/13-37

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Lana Grover shoots a three point jump shot over the outstretched hand of a Clinton-Massie defender as the Lady Falcon’s bench looks on early in the first quarter at Hillsboro High School on Tuesday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Lana-Grover-Jumper.jpg Lana Grover shoots a three point jump shot over the outstretched hand of a Clinton-Massie defender as the Lady Falcon’s bench looks on early in the first quarter at Hillsboro High School on Tuesday.