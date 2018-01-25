McClain claims sectional title for first time in school history

Zane Trace High School hosted the 14-A-Lower Sub Region in the state duals on Wednesday, January 24. Unioto dropped out of the tournament leaving three teams, McClain seeded first, Hillsboro seeded second, and the host Zane Trace Pioneers getting the three seed.

The OHSAA started the playoff system for teams in 2013. In that time, McClain had failed to win a state duals match. MHS changed that on this night, by not only won a match they became the Region 14-A-Lower champions and advanced in the playoffs to the final four in Region 14.

In round one, McClain received the bye and awaited the winner of the Zane Trace and Hillsboro match. The match ended with Hillsboro winning 42-31 by way of winning some close matches along the way. Hillsboro won the right to face McClain for the opportunity to advance to round two of the state duals to be held on January 31.

The Tigers jumped ahead 6-0 when Lucas Jansen received a forfeit at 106. The Indians would grab two forfeits at 113 and 120, Tanner Warner and Isaac Lewis respectively. The Indians held a 12-6 lead after the three consecutive forfeits were awarded.

At 126 pounds, Dawson Jansen of McClain won a decision over Wade Remsing cutting the Hillsboro lead to 12-9. The Tigers would take the lead back after the 132 pound match when Quinton Smith pinned James Coday. The Tigers held a 15-12 lead after five matches.

After six matches, the score was all knotted up again at 15 when Scott Eastes of Hillsboro decisioned Jake Krafthefer in the 138 pound weight class. Hillsboro regained the lead at the 145 pound class when Logan Hester decisioned Thomas Retherford giving the Indians a 18-15 lead.

At 152 pounds the Tigers took the lead for good when the all time wins leader at McClain, Keegan Rawlins, won by pin over Cordell Covault. Nathan Franz got the pin at 160 pounds over Mason Lewis of Hillsboro. Phil Waters of McClain major decisioned Mason Stanley at 170 pounds. Kyler Trefz won by pin over Justin Conn of Hillsboro in the 182 pound class.

Deegan Boris got the Indians back on a positive score when he decisioned Ethan Taylor at 195. At 220 pounds, Kade Rawlins received a forfeit, giving McClain a second forfeit to match the two forfeits that the Tigers gave away. At 285 the Indians’ top wrestler Lane Cluff won by pin over Kai Borrelli.

The second round of the playoffs will be held on January 31 at a site to be determined. The three teams besides McClain that qualified are Athens, a one seed, Fairfield Union, a one seed, and Logan Elm a two seed. A one seed will get to host the next round so it will be at McClain, Athens, or Logan Elm.

McClain now stands at 12-1 on the year. Up next for the Tigers is the dual match with Miami Trace that the Panthers postponed from January 4 to January 30. The Tigers sit atop the league at 4-0 in the FAC duals and Miami Trace sits in second at 3-1. The match will start at 6pm at Miami Trace High School.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.