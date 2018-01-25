McClain swimmers celebrate senior night with win over New Richmond

Thursday night those cheering for the Tiger Sharks were on the edge of their seats. It was Senior Night, and the competition was fierce! Everyone was excited as the swimmers raced head to head.

The Tiger Sharks were facing New Richmond; New Richmond did not go down without a fight. The girls took the lead scoring 60-32, the boys followed up nicely scoring 57-36.

Senior Captain Emily Parker swam The girls 50-meter freestyle race. She gave it all she had and finished in first place with a final time of 27.41.

Another Senior Captain, Johnny Free, swam The boys 50-meter freestyle race. He and Ruben Montilla, a foreign exchange student who’s a fellow Tiger Shark, struggled for first place. The race was intense; Free slid into first only surpassing Montilla by .7 milliseconds. He concluded the race with a final time of 25.99.

Avery Voss, also a Senior Captain, participated in The boys 500-meter freestyle event. A boy from New Richmond of the name Wes Bailey gave Voss a run for his money. For the entirety of the event, the boys were neck and neck giving it their all. It wasn’t until the last lap that Voss pushed forward becoming victorious. He finished strong with a time of 5:41.79 setting a new personal best.

The girls 200-meter freestyle relay team consisted of Anna Raike, Kerigan Pollard, Peyton Voss, and Emily Parker. These girls were fast and didn’t give anyone the time to doubt it. They were in and out of the water with a final time of 2:01.17. This put the team in first place.

Kerigan Pollard swam The girls 100-meter backstroke event. She set a new personal best pushing hard for first place. She too fought with a swimmer from New Richmond; Jena Burns. Pollard stole first place by .1 millisecond, her final time being 1:33.34.

The boys 400-meter freestyle relay team consisted of Johnny Free, Timmy Eleyet, Cody Borsini, and Avery Voss. For the majority of the race, the boys were in close second. As the other team kept gaining distance Voss jumped in to swim his part. He was swift and swam exceedingly well; not only did he catch up to the other team but he also passed them. Voss helped the relay team achieve first place by .12 milliseconds.

This meet marks the end of the regular season for the Tiger Sharks and they will now wait to for the sectional tournament that is scheduled to start February 5.

Dakota Parker is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Noah Tillis of McClain in position for the start of his last boys 100-meter backstroke of the season at McClain High School on Thursday. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Noah-Tillis-100-meter.jpg Noah Tillis of McClain in position for the start of his last boys 100-meter backstroke of the season at McClain High School on Thursday. Dakota Parker | For The Times-Gazette