Whiteoak girls host Ripley Lady Blue Jays in 44-23 loss

The Whiteoak Lady Cats hosted the Ripley Lady Blue Jays in an SHAC matchup on Thursday night.

After a tightly contested start with both teams plagued by turnovers, the Lady Jays took a 10-4 advantage to the second. The offensive glass was dominated by the Lady Jay’s leading to valuable second chance points.

The Lady Cats were able to tighten up their defensive play in the second quarter but failed to capitalize on opportunities which sent them to the locker room trailing 15-7.

The Lady Jays were able to take complete control coming out of the locker room behind Carlee Daulton’s nine points in the third quarter alone. The Lady Cats had no answers on the offensive end and found themselves trailing 30-11 headed into the fourth.

The Lady Cats battled hard in the 4th quarter more than doubling their point total from the first three quarters of the game. But, the Lady Cats offensive outburst, led by seven points from Megan Botts, was all for naught as the Lady Cats fell by a final score of 44-23.

When asked about what he was most pleased and most disappointed with, Lady Cats head coach Steve Smith said he was pleased with his teams “hustle and effort”. He went on to say that he was most disappointed with “players getting hurt” after one player left with a broken nose and one left with a leg injury.

Next up the Lady Cats will be on the road at Notre Dame on Saturday.

(Box Score)

Ripley Lady Jay’s: 10-5-15-14

Whiteoak Lady Cat’s: 4-3-4-12

Ripley: Daulton 4(2)-1/4-15; Kirk 2(1)-2/2-9; King 2-3/5-7; Mitchell (1)-3; Lewis 1-2; Fisher 1-2; Madison 2/2-2; Weatherspoon 1-2; Bennington 1-2

Totals: 12(4)-8/13-44

Whiteoak: Botts 1(3)-2/2-13; Bratton 3-2/4-8; Gross 1-0/2-2

Totals: 5(3)-4/10-23

Spencer Michael is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

The Lady Wildcats huddle around head coach Steve Smith in the third quarter of their game against the Lady Blue Jays of Ripley on Thursday at Whiteoak High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Lady-Wildcats-third-quarter-huddle.jpg The Lady Wildcats huddle around head coach Steve Smith in the third quarter of their game against the Lady Blue Jays of Ripley on Thursday at Whiteoak High School.