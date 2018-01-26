Whiteoak High School baseball diamond named Field of the Year at annual OHSBCA clinic

Whiteoak High School of Mowrystown, Ohio, was the recipient of the first Field of the Year Award, at the annual

Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association clinic. The award was presented to head coach Chris Veidt,

during the banquet on Friday, January 19, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus.

Chris has been the head coach since 1991 and has made numerous improvements to the baseball complex over the years. Whiteoak has received the Southeast District Field of the Year the last 16 straight years.

The OHSBCA statewide Field of the Year award was sponsored by the Mar-Co Clay Company. The award

was presented by Jon Bennett, Ohio Sales Representative out of the Mar-Co Fredericktown, Ohio location.

Coach Veidt was presented a banner for the field and will receive product for the Whiteoak High School baseball

field. Congratulations to Coach Veidt and the Whiteoak High School community!

Submitted by Whiteoak baseball head coach Chris Veidt.

Whiteoak Wildcats head baseball coach Chris Veidt (left) is pictured holding the banner for the first annual Field of the Year with Joe Bennett, a sales representative for Mar-Co Clay, at the annual Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association clinic. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Veidt-Field-of-Year.jpeg Whiteoak Wildcats head baseball coach Chris Veidt (left) is pictured holding the banner for the first annual Field of the Year with Joe Bennett, a sales representative for Mar-Co Clay, at the annual Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association clinic. Submitted photo