Lynchburg-Clay pulls out OT win against North Adams 54-41

A sloppy game between the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs and the North Adams Green Devils turned into a romp in overtime as the Mustangs outscored the Devils 17-4 in the overtime period to come out with a 54-41 win.

Both teams struggled from the field in the first half and were only able to muster 30 total points between them as the Devils took an 18-12 lead into the half.

The second half was not much better for the teams. However the Mustangs were able to climb back into the game with double digit scoring efforts in the third and fourth quarters to force overtime.

In the overtime period the Mustangs started with a 7-0 run and never looked back en route to the 54-41 win.

Lynchburg-Clay head coach Matt Carson pointed to the defense as the difference in the game for his team. ” I think the defensive effort in the second half was much better than the first. Their zone had us stifled for awhile and we have to do a better job of attacking that,” said Carson.

Carson also touched on the victory coming on Homecoming night. “Congratulations to all the candidates and especially to Eric McLaughlin winning king. It is alsways nice to get a win on Homecoming,” Carson said.

(Box Score)

LCHS: 5-7-14-11-17

NAHS: 7-11-6-13-4

Lynchburg-Clay: Walker1-2; Pierson 1-7/12-9; McLaughlin 6(2)-5/6-23; Hilt 3-1/3-7; Conner 2-2/2-6; Smith 1(1)-2/2-7

Totals: 14(3)-17/25-54

North Adams: Young (1)-3; Lung (1)-3; Call 2-4; Rothwell 1-0/1-2; Shupert 1(1)-0/2-5; Ison (2)-6; E. Young 1-1/1-3; Shoemaker 3-1/4-7; McCormick 3-1/1-7

Totals: 11(5)-4/11-41

Austin Hilt attempts a three pointer with a North Adams defender closing out on him in the first half Friday at Lynchburg-Clay High School.