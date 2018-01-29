McClain hosts Jackson in 66-31 loss

Saturday night at McClain High School saw the Tigers of McClain battle the Jackson Ironmen in Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) boys basketball action. The Ironmen controlled the action for the majority of the night as they cruised to a 66-31 victory.

The Tigers held a 5-2 lead with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter but, Jackson finished off the period on an eight to nothing run to take a 10-5 lead into the second quarter.

Jackson erupted in the second period as Carson Spohn hit four consecutive three point bombs from the corner to propel the Ironmen to a 23 point quarter. The Tigers performed better on the offensive end in the second quarter as they put up 11 points to trail 33-16 at halftime.

The Ironmen continued to play well in the second half as they scored 11 and 22 points in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

The Tigers continued to struggle in the second half scoring a total of 15 points over the final two quarters.

Devin Carter and Garrison Banks led McClain with 10 points apiece.

The Tigers are scheduked to be back in action on Tuesday, January 30, when they travel to Lynchburg-Clay High School to take on the Mustangs in a cross-county rivalry match-up.

(Box Score)

JHS: 10-23-11-22

MHS: 5-11-4-11

Jackson: Wallis 2(1)4/5-11; Speakman 6/8-6; Spohn 1(5)-2/2-19; Wyatt 2-4; Donaldson 2(1)-8/11-15; Burd 2-4; Davis 2-1/1-5; Graham 1-2

Totals: 12(7)-21/27-66

McClain: Penwell ½-1; Cockerill 2/5-2; Carter 4-2/3-10; Chiossi 0/4-0; Gray 2-4; Banks 3-4/5-10; Irvin 1-2; Godfrey 1-2

Totals: 11-9/21-31

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Landree Gray attempts a layup over two Jackson defenders following a drive to the basket in the second quarter of McClain’s game Saturday at McClain High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Landree-Gray-Layup-vs-Jackson.jpg Landree Gray attempts a layup over two Jackson defenders following a drive to the basket in the second quarter of McClain’s game Saturday at McClain High School.