The Associated Press releases fourth boys basketball poll of season

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses,win-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14) 15-0 167 2. Solon (2) 13-0 145 3. Upper Arlington 14-1 114 4. Cin. Moeller (1) 13-3 108 5. Springfield 14-1 78 6. Tol. St. John’s 12-3 69 (tie) Pickerington N. 14-2 69 8. Logan 14-1 63 9. Sylvania Southview 15-1 41 10. Cin. Princeton 12-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (13) 16-0 159 2. Cin. McNicholas 15-1 126 3. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 13-1 115 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 13-0 107 5. Poland Seminary (1) 14-0 95 6. Elida 15-1 69 7. Mentor Lake Cath. 12-2 49 8. Cols. Eastmoor 14-2 44 9. Proctorville Fairland 13-3 42 10. Parma Hts. Holy Name 11-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10) 15-0 154 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-0 138 3. Cin. Deer Park 13-0 115 4. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 12-0 111 5. Oak Hill (1) 14-0 78 6. Cols. Ready 14-1 65 7. Versailles 15-1 63 8. Oregon Stritch (1) 15-1 59 9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14-0 48 10. Cols. Wellington 11-4 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.

DIVISION IV 1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (12) 16-0 156 2. Hannibal River 13-0 134 3. McDonald (2) 13-1 113 4. Ft. Loramie (1) 16-1 104 5. St. Henry 13-2 94 6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 13-3 53 7. Tol. Christian 12-3 45 8. Pettisville (1) 15-1 38 9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-3 28 10.Bristol 13-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.