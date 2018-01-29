Posted on by

The Associated Press releases fourth boys basketball poll of season


The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses,win-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Huber Hts. Wayne (14) 15-0 167
2. Solon (2) 13-0 145
3. Upper Arlington 14-1 114
4. Cin. Moeller (1) 13-3 108
5. Springfield 14-1 78
6. Tol. St. John’s 12-3 69
(tie) Pickerington N. 14-2 69
8. Logan 14-1 63
9. Sylvania Southview 15-1 41
10. Cin. Princeton 12-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 22. Lakewood St. Edward 19.

DIVISION II
1. Wauseon (13) 16-0 159
2. Cin. McNicholas 15-1 126
3. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 13-1 115
4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 13-0 107
5. Poland Seminary (1) 14-0 95
6. Elida 15-1 69
7. Mentor Lake Cath. 12-2 49
8. Cols. Eastmoor 14-2 44
9. Proctorville Fairland 13-3 42
10. Parma Hts. Holy Name 11-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Gallipolis Gallia 17. Thornville Sheridan 16. Akr. SVSM 13.

DIVISION III
1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10) 15-0 154
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 15-0 138
3. Cin. Deer Park 13-0 115
4. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 12-0 111
5. Oak Hill (1) 14-0 78
6. Cols. Ready 14-1 65
7. Versailles 15-1 63
8. Oregon Stritch (1) 15-1 59
9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14-0 48
10. Cols. Wellington 11-4 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Lima S. Range 20. Galion Northmor 19. Oak Harbor 15.

DIVISION IV
1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (12) 16-0 156
2. Hannibal River 13-0 134
3. McDonald (2) 13-1 113
4. Ft. Loramie (1) 16-1 104
5. St. Henry 13-2 94
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. 13-3 53
7. Tol. Christian 12-3 45
8. Pettisville (1) 15-1 38
9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-3 28
10.Bristol 13-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 23. Windham 21. Cornerstone Christian (1) 20. Pandora-Gilboa 18. Richmond Hts. 17.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_High-school-basketball-3.jpg

The Associated Press

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:08 pm |    

Kmart’s last day in Hillsboro brings savings, sadness for local shoppers

Kmart’s last day in Hillsboro brings savings, sadness for local shoppers
1:23 pm |    

Hillsboro FFA group attends conference

Hillsboro FFA group attends conference
12:42 pm |    

AAA7 hosts caregiver class leader training

AAA7 hosts caregiver class leader training