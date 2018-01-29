Lynchburg-Clay hosts Fayetteville Lady Rockets in 54-49 win

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs were able to edge out the Fayetteville Lady Rockets in a tightly contested SHAC matchup on Monday night.

The game began rather sloppy for the Lady Mustangs allowing the Lady Rockets to capitalize on turnovers and offensive rebounds. The Mustangs were able to remain close, however, trailing 14-11 heading into the second quarter.

It was more of the same in the second quarter with the Lady Rockets dominating the boards and scoring a majority of their points in the paint. The scoring totals for both teams in the second was, in fact, the same with the Lady Rockets going into the half with a 28-22 lead.

The Lady Mustangs weren’t ready to fold just yet. The Mustangs were able to come out of the locker room and negate the Lady Rockets size advantage and tighten up on the defensive end. The Lady Mustangs were able to go on a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter and went to the fourth trailing 40-38.

The Lady Mustangs clawed their way back and were able to take a 45-42 lead midway through the fourth quarter and never relinquished that lead. The Mustangs were able to ice the game behind Peyton Scott going five of six from the free throw line late in the game to claim a 54-49 win on their home floor.

The Lady Mustangs were able to complete the comeback and when asked about what she thought of the teams effort in the second half head coach Whitney Lewis said, “our effort was there, we executed a lot better, and our shots started falling so that was the difference for us.”

Next up for the Lady Mustangs is a SHAC matchup on the road at Eastern on Thursday.

(Box Score)

Lynchburg-Clay: 11-11-16-16

Fayetteville: 14-14-12-9

Lynchburg-Clay: Scott 7(1)-6/8-23; Binkley 5-4/5-14; Blankenship 2-3/5-7; Fittro 1(1)-5; Pinkerton ¾-3; Smith 2/2-2

Totals: 15(2)-18/24-54

Fayetteville: Thompson 7-14; Murphy 3(1)-2/2-11; Malone 5-10; Wiederhold 3-6; Coukwood 2-2/3-6; Moore 1-2

Totals: 21(1)-4/6-49

Spencer Michael is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

