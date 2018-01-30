Tiger youth wrestlers improving as season progresses

The improvement of the young Tigers was on display at London High School on Sunday, January 28, for the third weekend of COBYWA wrestling. Of their 21 wrestlers 11 were champions, four were runners up, three were third and three were fourth in the groupings. Competing in London on this day were: Greenfield, London, North Union, Team Hype, Bellefontaine, Hillsboro, and Adena.

First place finishers were: Nate Breakfield, Josh Smith, Dixie Johnson, Jhett Watson, Vaiden Miracle, Carson Shope, Alex Waters, Braydon Weinrich, Kolton Lamb, Keegan Parker, and Landon Daugherty.

Runners ups were: Sydney Whiteside, Quin Whiteside, Gage Jett, and Kyle Bennett.

Finishing third was Karli Parker, Elijah Walker, and Tyler Shope.

Fourth place finishers were Avery Truman, Dylan Friedhof, and Oris Snyder. Twenty of the twenty one young Tigers were able to get their hands raised in victory.

Up next for the wrestling squad is the final regular season tournament to be held at East Clinton High School on February 4.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

Josh Smith holds up one finger to signal that he is number one following a championship performance at London High School on Sunday in a COBYWA wrestling tournament. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Josh-Smith.jpg Josh Smith holds up one finger to signal that he is number one following a championship performance at London High School on Sunday in a COBYWA wrestling tournament. Submitted photo