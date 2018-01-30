Miami Trace girls move up to seventh and Washington girls 11th in AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Newark (17)
|17-0
|187
|2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1)
|17-1
|151
|3. Pickerington Cent. (1)
|18-1
|143
|4. Dublin Coffman
|17-1
|128
|5. Canton McKinley
|16-1
|108
|6. Solon
|15-2
|93
|7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|14-3
|53
|8. Dresden Tri-Valley
|13-2
|42
|9. Stow-Munroe Falls
|15-2
|35
|10. Wadsworth
|16-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Mason 12.
|DIVISION II
|1. Beloit W. Branch (14)
|15-0
|176
|2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)
|14-2
|144
|3. Germantown Valley View
|17-1
|127
|4. Bellevue
|16-1
|116
|5. Zanesville Maysville (1)
|13-1
|89
|6. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|16-2
|85
|7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
|16-2
|59
|8. Trotwood-Madison
|13-2
|56
|9. Tol. Rogers
|13-3
|41
|10. McArthur Vinton County
|15-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Washington C.H. 25. Warren Howland 20. Vincent Warren 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Versailles (7)
|17-1
|160
|2. Cols. Africentric (9)
|16-1
|158
|3. Cin. Summit Country Day
|14-0
|98
|4. Kirtland
|18-0
|84
|5. Doylestown Chippewa
|17-0
|74
|(tie) Waynesville (1)
|17-0
|74
|7. Archbold
|14-1
|64
|8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|15-1
|60
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf
|14-2
|44
|10. Minford
|15-2
|26
|(tie) Proctorville Fairland
|16-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Loudonville 20. Garrettsville Garfield 19. N. Lima S. Range 18. Berlin Hiland (1) 18. Cardington-Lincoln 17. Elyria Cath. 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Waterford (9)
|13-1
|162
|2. Ottoville (4)
|16-1
|145
|3. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (3)
|15-0
|114
|4. Fairfield Christian
|15-2
|105
|5. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|15-1
|96
|6. Minster
|14-3
|90
|7. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|17-0
|86
|8. Ft. Recovery
|12-2
|61
|9. Cornerstone Christian (2)
|13-4
|27
|10. Steubenville Cath. Cent.
|13-3
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 20.