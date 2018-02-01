Fairfield ladies take care of business with dominant 71-36 win over Georgetown

The Fairfield Lady Lions hosted the Georgetown Lady G’men in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night.

The Lady Lions came out of the gate on fire behind 16 points from Grace Shope in the first quarter. The Lady Lions were able to capitalize in transition getting numerous looks close to the basket taking a 25-6 lead into the second quarter.

Georgetown was able to tighten up defensively in the second holding the Lady Lions to just 14 points. Tightening up defensively did little to cut the deficit with the score being 39-15 in favor of Fairfield at the half.

The Lady Lions didn’t take their foot off the accelerator coming out of the locker room. They were able to force numerous turnovers which led to easy buckets close to the rim. The Lady Lions were able to carve out a 55-25 lead entering the fourth.

With a sizable lead, Fairfield left nothing to chance as they kept with the defensive intensity. The Lady Lions cruised to a 71-36 victory in a game in which they dominated from start to finish.

Senior Grace Shope had an outstanding game leading all scorers with 42 points. Coming off a game in which she broke the all-time Fairfield record, for both boys and girls, in career points. It was the type of performance one would expect to see out of a player who had just achieved such an extraordinary milestone.

Shope will be formally honored for her achievement at the Fairfield boys game on Friday, February 9th.

(Box Score)

Fairfield: 25-14-16-16

Georgetown: 6-9-10-11

Fairfield: Shope 15(1)-9/10-42; Magee 3-3/4-9; Sowards 3-6; Barnes 3-6; Thackston 2-4; Reiber 1-2; Adams 1-2

Totals: 28(1)-12/14-71

Georgetown: Hailey Gregory 1(1)-2/4-7; Benjamin 2-2/3-6; Carter 3-6; Thomas 2-4; Hannah Gregory (1)-3; Moore 1-1/3-3; Seigla 1-2; Burrows 1-2; Colwell 2/2-2

Totals: 11(2)-7/12-36

Spencer Michael is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

