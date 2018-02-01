R&L Carriers’ Hometown Showcase makes stop at Fairfield High School January 26

On Friday January 26th Fairfield High School hosted the R&L Carriers Hometown Showcase. R&L Carriers were at the school all day providing career education to the Fairfield juniors and seniors in the classroom and in their interactive semi hauler exhibit.

That evening at the high school basketball games the hauler was open for everyone to visit. At half-time of the varsity boys game R&L sponsored two awards.

The first was a $1,000 college scholarship – The Hometown Showcase Scholarship. This scholarship was awarded to Makenna Lane who will be attending NKU this fall and majoring in education.

The second was an award given to a senior who has overcome adversity – The Hometown Showcase Achievement Award. This award was presented to Cody Gragg. R&L also presented Fairfield Local Schools with a generous $1,000 donation. Fairfield Local Schools would like to thank R&L for their support and generosity.

The Lions hosted the Eastern Warriors in a battle of SHAC rivals that came down to the wire as Eastern squeaked by Fairfield 49-48.

Gragg led the Lions on the night with 15 points including eight points in the fourth quarter as the Lions were battling hard against the Warriors. The teams were tied at 37-37 entering the final period and the Warriors secured the victory with a 12-11 advantage in the frame.

Tucker Ayres also contributed double figures for Fairfield on the night as he tallied 11 points for the Lions.

Fairfield will be in action this Friday when they travel to Peebles to take on the Indians in SHAC basketball action.

