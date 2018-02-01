McClain hosts Carroll Patriots in 72-39 home loss

The Tigers of McClain High School hosted the Carroll Patriots who traveled from the Dayton area to make up the game that was originally scheduled for January 13. The trip was a success for the Patriots as they emerged from the tilt with a convincing 72-39 victory.

Carroll jumped out to an early 11-0 lead as Matt Cagan hit three early triples en route to 18 points on the night. The Tigers scored eight points in the first quarter and trailed 19-8 entering the second.

The Patriots continued to roll in the second quarter as the poured in 15 points to the Tigers seven to extend their lead to 34-15 at the half.

In the second half the Tigers were able to find their grove offensively as they put up 11 and 13 points in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

However, the Tigers’ defense was unable to stifle the boys from Carroll High School as they put up identical 19 point efforts in the third and fourth quarters and cruised to an easy victory.

Kobe Penwell led the Tigers with eight points. Devin Carter, Garrison Banks and Dillon Godfrey chipped in with six points each.

The Patriots were led by Cagan who had 18 points for the Carroll boys. Eli Rawsey and Braden Seymour had 12 and 14 points respectively to help propel the Dayton area boys to victory.

McClain will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Washington Court House to take on the Washington Blue Lions in Frontier Athletic Conference basketball action.

(Box Score)

CHS: 19-15-19-19

MHS: 8-7-11-13

Carroll: Ramsey 5-2/3-12; Jefferson 3-1/3-7; Seymour 5(1)-1/1-14; Dickson 3-6; Cagan (6)-18; Robinson (1)-3; Severt 3-6; Kinney 1-2; Dahm 2-4

Totals: 22(8)-4/7-72

McClain: Penwell 1(2)-8; Cockerill 1-2; Carter 3-6; Schluep (1)-3; Chiossi 1-2; Gray 1-2; Osborne 1-2; Banks (2)-6; Irvin 1-2; Godfrey (2)-6

Totals: 9(7)-0/0-39

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Gabrii Chiosi lays the ball into the hoop in the second quarter on Thursday in a make-up game against Carroll High School of Dayton at McClain High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Chiossi-Layup.jpg Gabrii Chiosi lays the ball into the hoop in the second quarter on Thursday in a make-up game against Carroll High School of Dayton at McClain High School.