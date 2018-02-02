Hillsboro unable to keep up with Chillicothe, fall on senior night 67-38

Hillsboro High School celebrated senior night prior to the tip-off of their game against the visiting Chillicothe Cavaliers. Injured senior Marshall Ward was in the starting lineup for the Indians and after recovering the jump ball, stepped out of bounds and checked out of the game to a standing ovation from the pro Indian crowd.

The Cavaliers cruised to an easy 67-38 win to secure the outright Frontier Athletic Conference title.

Hillsboro came out ready in the first quarter as they put up 12 points and only trailed Chillicothe by four at 16-12 after the first.

The second quarter saw the Cavaliers turn up the defensive intensity as they held the Indians to eight points and forced several turnovers that turned into points on the other end. The Cavaliers took a commanding 35-20 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter the Indians were able to muster double digits as they scored 10 points in the frame. However, the Cavaliers continued their strong play offensively as they put up 15 in the quarter and extended their lead to 50-30 as the teams prepared for the fourth quarter.

Chillicothe put any thought that the Indians had of coming back in the fourth quarter to rest early. On back to back plays Chillicothe’s Brandon Maughmer stole the ball from Hillsboro’s Mason Swayne, the first play of the sequence saw Maughmer throw down a powerful jam to the delight of the Chillicothe fans in attendance.

Hillsboro scored eight points in the final frame as Chillicothe pulled away for the 67-38 victory.

Senior Phillip MyCroft led the Indians in scoring with 11 points. S. Roderick led the way for the Cavaliers with 25 points.

Hillsboro head coach Bruce Miles said that the difference in the game was the second quarter. “In the second quarter it just didn’t fall our way. There was an eight minute stretch that we didn’t score and then there was kind of an avalance of turnovers towards the end of the second quarter which really gave them a lot of momentum,” said Miles.

Hillsboro will be back in action Saturday at home when they take on the Paint Valley Bearcats. Hillsboro’s Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducting the 2018 class during the break between the JV and Varsity games.

(Box Score)

CHS: 16-19-15-17

HHS: 12-8-10-8

Chillicothe: B. Maughmer 4-1/2-9; Beard (2)-6; Jordan 1-2; W. Roderick 1-2; J. Maughmer 1(2)-1/2-9; J. Roderick 12-1/2-25; Benson 1-3/4-5; Lawson 1-1/1-3; Harris 1-2; Noel 2-4

Totals: 24(4)-7/9-67

Hillsboro: Swayne 1(1)-5; Scott 1-1/2-3; Haines 1(1)-5; Watson 1-2; Simmons 1/2-1; Clark 1-2; MyCroft 5-1/4-11; Crawford 4-1/1-9

Totals: 14(2)-4/9-38

Hayden Haines attempts a layup over a Chillicothe defender in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers 67-38 win at Hillsboro High School on Friday.

Cavaliers clinch FAC title with win