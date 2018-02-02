Whiteoak defeats Lynchburg-Clay in an SHAC thriller

The Whiteoak Wildcats hosted the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs in an SHAC matchup on Friday night.

Both teams started the night cold offensively. Despite a size disadvantage, the Wildcats were able to capitalize on offensive rebounds to remain close with the score 11-10 heading to the second.

The Mustangs were able to mount an 11-2 run to begin the second quarter to lead by as many as 12. When the Mustangs Eric McLaughlin picked up his second foul and was forced to sit, however, the Wildcats were able to mount a run of their own to head to the locker room down 31-27.

Defense was the theme of the third quarter with neither team able to take an advantage. Again, the Wildcats were able to take advantage of McLaughlin’s foul trouble taking a 40-39 to close the third.

The defensive trend continued into the fourth with neither team gaining any sort of advantage. Several ties and lead changes later, Whiteoak senior Trever Yeager was able to hit an enormous three with three minutes remaining in the game to give the Wildcats a five point lead.

The Mustangs weren’t finished yet. McLaughlin hit two threes in the final minute to tie the game at 54. After two free throws made by Yeager, the Mustangs had one last shot with 4.6 seconds remaining. Damin Pierson got a good look but his game winning three-point attempt clanked off the rim giving the Wildcats a 56-54 win on senior night.

(Box Score)

Whiteoak: 10-17-13-16

Lynchburg-Clay: 11-20-8-15

Whiteoak: T. Yeager 6(1)-3/4-18; Rand 3-5/7-11; Hamilton 3-2/3-8; Ross 3-2/4-8; Crowe 1(1)-2/4-7; B. Yeager 1-2; Skinner 1-2

Totals: 18(2)-14/22-56

Lynchburg-Clay: McLaughlin 3(3)-5/8-20; Walker 1(3)-2/2-13; Pierson 3-3/6-9; Hilt 2-0/2-4; Young (1)-3; Conner 1-2

Totals: 10(7)-10/20-54

Spencer Michael is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.