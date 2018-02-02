McClain beats Washington 49-38 for second win of season

The McClain Tigers visited Washington High School Friday night for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Blue Lions.

McClain broke a 16-game losing streak with a 49-38 victory.

The Tigers are now 2-16 overall, 1-8 in the FAC.

The Blue Lions are now 3-13 overall, 1-8 in the FAC.

Junior Blaise Tayese led the Blue Lions with 12 points.

Junior Dillon Steward scored nine and sophomore Miguel O’Flaherty had eight points.

Devin Carter and Garrison Banks were tied for game scoring honors, both having 12 points.

McClain took a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Tigers were in the lead, 30-15.

Washington won the third quarter, 10-6 to make the score 36-25.

Both teams scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

“I’m taking full blame for this game,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “I didn’t have my basketball team ready to play and it was evident for four quarters.

“We did a few things better in the second half,” Bartruff said. “When you let a team that struggles to score the ball a little bit, and I think coach Mitchell would admit that as well, you give them 30 points in the first half, then, they can dictate the flow. It makes it tough, especially when you have a young team.

“It’s my fault,” Bartruff said. “My guys weren’t ready to play and it’s my fault. (McClain) did a really good job of executing and that’s to coach Mitchell’s credit.”

“Energy is what we preach,” McClain head coach Jesse Mitchell said. “We challenged the kids. We were out-matched last night (against Dayton Carroll). We didn’t compete and we folded. We challenged the kids and they responded tonight.

“We tried to game-plan for Dillon Steward,” Mitchell said. “We were going to chase him all night. At times we did that and at times we got lost.

“I’m just happy for the kids,” Mitchell said. “We have lost 16 straight and that’s a grind on everybody.”

The Washington Blue Lions are at Adena tonight.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 5 10 10 13 — 38

Mc 17 13 6 13 — 49

WASHINGTON — Eli Lynch 1-0-2; Dillon Steward 3-3-9; Ross Matthews Jr. 0 (1)-0-3; Miguel O’Flaherty 2 (1)-1-8; Garitt Leisure 0-0-0; Blaise Tayese 5-2-12; Trevor Rarick 0 (1)-1-4. TOTALS — 11 (3)-7-38. Free throw shooting: 7 of 15 for 47 percent. Three-point field goals: Matthews Jr., O’Flaherty, Rarick.

McCLAIN — Kobe Penwell 2 (2)-1-11; Dakotah Duncan 0-0-0; Ethan Cockerill 1-0-2; Devin Carter 4-4-12; Gabril Chiossi 0-0-0; Landree Gray 1-2-4; Justin Osborne 2-0-4; Garrison Banks 3 (1)-3-12; Dakota Irvin 2-0-4; Dillon Godfrey 0-0-0 TOTALS — 15 (3)-10-49. Free throw shooting: 10 of 16 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Penwell, 2; Banks.

Chris Hoppes is the Sports Editor for the Record-Herald in Washington Court House.

McClain’s Kobe Penwell splits two Blue Lions defenders at mid-court on Friday at Washington High School in Washington Court House. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Penwell-splits-two-defenders.jpg McClain’s Kobe Penwell splits two Blue Lions defenders at mid-court on Friday at Washington High School in Washington Court House.

Second win of season for McClain