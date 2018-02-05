McClain wrestlers just miss group medal at Washington Court House tournament

The McClain wrestling team finished a brutal week of competition with their third and final competition this week on Saturday February 3. The Washington CH Bracket Tournament had 19 teams entered into the double elimination tournament. The top three teams received trophies. Steubenville won the tournament. Germantown Valley View was the runner-up. Upper Arlington received the third place trophy and the McClain Tigers finished one place out of a trophy in fourth place and one spot ahead of Pickerington Central who rounded out the top five teams. FAC members Washington and Jackson also competed. Washington finished tied for ninth place with Ponitz, and Jackson finished in eleventh place.

Freshman Kade Rawlins lead the way for the Tigers, going 3-0 on the day and winning the 220 pound weight class. Kade entered the tournament as the second seed. He received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinals he pinned David Strong of Jackson in the second period. His opponent in the semi finals was the third seed, Joshua Johnson of Springfield Greenon. Kade faced Johnson earlier in the year at the McClain Tiger Invitational, winning that earlier match by a 4-3 score. Kade distanced himself from Johnson in the second match by winning a 7-2 decision this time. In the finals, Kade’s opponent was the number one seed, Perry Gardiner of Germantown Valley View. Kade won a tough 4-2 decision and earned his second tournament championship of the year.

Lucas Jansen (106) entered the tournament as the fifth seed. He received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinals, Lucas lost by pin to fourth seeded Bo Branson of Pickerington Central. In the second round of consolations, Lucas received a forfeit due to his Valley View opponent not making weight. In the consolation quarterfinals, Lucas pinned former McClain wrestler, Courtney Walker, who now wrestles for Washington, in 30 seconds. In the consolation semi finals, Jourdian Mckeen of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan fell victim by pin to Lucas. In the consolation finals, Lucas faced Branson of Pickerington Central for the second time, with the same result, losing by pin. Lucas finished 3-2 for the tournament and received a fourth place medal.

Dawson Jansen (126) entered the tournament as the sixth seed. Dawson received a bye in round one. In the quarterfinals, Dawson faced off against the third seeded wrestler, Tristan Hostetter of Piqua. Hostetter won by pin in the second period. Dawson received a bye in the second round of the consolations. In the consolation quarterfinals, Dawson was put out of the tournament by Holden Walters of Pickerington Central. Dawson finished 0-2 on the day.

Wrestling at 132 pounds for the Tigers was Quinton Smith. Smith entered the tournament as the sixth seeded wrestler. In round one, Smith faced off against Upper Arlington’s back up wrestler and lost by pin in the second period. In the first round of the consolations, Smith received a bye. In the second round of consolations, Smith faced off against Upper Arlington’s starter, fifth seeded, Joey Orlando. Orlando won a 6-3 decision and put Smith out of the tournament, going 0-2 on the day.

Jake Krafthefer (138) pinned Justin Day of Gallipolis Gallia Academy in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Jake faced off against top seeded Anthony Rice of Steubenville. Rice won this match by pin, and sent Krafthefer to the consolation bracket. In the second round of consolations, Jake pinned backup wrestler, Jayson Dixon, of Jackson. In his next match, Travis Hall, the fourth seed, put Krafthefer out of the tournament by a technical fall. Krafthefer finished the tournament at 2-2 and scored valuable team points.

At 145 pounds, Jacob Barton started off the tournament with a pin against Jackson’s backup wrestler Jordan Davis. In his next match, second seeded Steele Boysel of Benjamin Logan pinned Barton and sent him to the consolation bracket. Mason McHugh of Upper Arlington knocked Barton out of the tournament with a pin. Barton scored team points and went 1-2 in the tournament.

At 152 pounds, McClain got their second of six placers. Keegan Rawlins entered as the second seed. In round one, Keegan pinned Athen’s backup wrestler Greg List. His second opponent was Jackson’s backup wrestler Aaron Whistler. Keegan also won that match by pin. In the semi finals, Keegan squared off against two time state alternate, Zane Nelson of Washington. Keegan defeated Nelson earlier in the year in the league duals by a 2-1 score. Nelson would get the upper hand this time, by winning a 3-1 match that went into overtime. In the consolation bracket, fourth seeded Caleb Cox of Valley View fell victim to a Keegan first period pin. In the consolation finals, fifth seeded Greg Campbell of Ponitz, felt the grind of getting beat by a 12-1 major decision by Rawlins. Keegan finished 4-1 on the day which was good for third place.

Zane Bode (160) received a bye in round one. In the second round, top seeded Mark Trifelos of Upper Arlington showed his power with a quick first period pin. In the consolation round, Bode faired better, but still came up short on a 9-0 major decision to Henry Myers of Benjamin Logan. Bode got knocked out of the tournament at 0-2.

Phil Waters entered the tournament as the sixth seeded wrestler in the 170 pound class. In round one, Waters won by pin over Brendon Graham of Jackson. Third seeded Silas Pearson won a major decision 16-8 over Waters in the next round, knocking him into the consolation rounds. Waters pinned Garret Henry of Benjamin Logan in his first consolation match. Andrew Mullins of Gallia Academy was Water’s next victim, when this match also ended with a pin. Fourth seeded Hunter Ernst of Valley View lost a close decision to Waters 4-2. That was Water’s fifth match of the day, which is the maximum allowed amount, and was not allowed to wrestle in his placement match, thus settling for the fourth place medal. Waters went 4-1 on the day. Phil also joined the 20 win club on the team. He is now 22-12 on the year.

McClain had two wrestlers in the 182 pound class. Kyler Trefz was the point scoring starter and Justin Kegley entered the tournament to knock other teams out of potential team points. Trefz entered the tournament as the five seed. He started off his tournament by avenging a loss by pin to Drake George of Athens during the State Final Four of Region 14, which was held on Wednesday. This time, Trefz won a 5-4 decision. In the semi finals, Holden Freeman of Upper Arlington pinned Trefz and sent him to the consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket, Trefz beat Jackson’s backup wrestler, Jamarus Keels 8-2. In the consolation finals, Trefz received a forfeit as Collier Brown of Washington had previously wrestled his fifth match and was not allowed to wrestle a sixth. Trefz finished in third place and went 3-1 on the day. McClain’s backup wrestler, Justin Kegley started off the tournament with a bang. In the first round, he pinned second seeded Kole Gravos of Greenon in the second period. In the second round, Christian Meyers of Valley View defeated Kegley by a major decision 21-8, knocking him into the consolation bracket. Kegley picked up his second win by disqualification over Hezekiah Scurry of Steubenville. Kegley was knocked out of the tournament by injury default when he failed to compete against Keels of Jackson. Kegley was a non point scorer, but he was able to collect two wins against Greenon and Steubenville and kept those team from collecting team points.

At 195 pounds, Ethan Taylor entered the tournament as the second seed. In round one, he pinned Bryce Short of Piqua. Taylor advanced to the semi finals with another pin, this time, it was against Garrett Jepson of Upper Arlington. Taylor lost a 5-2 decision to third seeded Keith Bodnar of Steubenville in the semi finals. In the consolation bracket, Taylor pinned Athens wrestler Mikel Casteel for the second time this week. In the finals, Taylor faced off against fifth seeded Levi Morrison of Greenon. These two wrestled in the finals of the McClain Tiger Invitational earlier in the year. Taylor won the earlier match by decision. This time, Taylor showed signs of improvement through the season, as he won this time by a 18-2 technical fall. Taylor finished 4-1 on the day and in third place. He also eclipsed the 30 win mark on the season and now stands at 31-8.

In the 285 pound class, Kai Borrelli of McClain lost by pin in the first round to Trent Wilson of Valley View. In the consolation bracket, Jacob Tope of Athens put Borrelli out of the tournament with a pin. Borrelli finished on the day at 0-2.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday, February 10 when they travel to Miami Trace High School for the inaugural FAC tournament. This tournament will decide individual FAC weight class champions and also the overall FAC team champion. McClain and Miami Trace are tied at the top of the league standings, as they both were dual meet co-champions at 4-1.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

Kade Rawlins takes first at 220