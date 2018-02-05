Miami Trace girls down to 10th in latest AP poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Newark (16)
|19-0
|171
|2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2)
|19-1
|158
|3. Canton McKinley
|17-1
|121
|4. Dublin Coffman
|19-1
|108
|5. Solon
|17-2
|104
|6. Pickerington Cent.
|17-2
|80
|7. Stow-Munroe Falls
|18-2
|62
|8. Wadsworth
|17-2
|55
|9. Mason
|17-3
|30
|10. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|15-4
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Beavercreek 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Beloit W. Branch (16)
|18-0
|178
|2. Germantown Valley View
|19-1
|129
|3. Bellevue
|18-1
|119
|4. Gates Mills Gilmour (2)
|14-2
|114
|5. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|18-2
|102
|6. Trotwood-Madison
|16-2
|82
|7. Tol. Rogers
|15-3
|57
|8. Zanesville Maysville
|17-2
|48
|9. McArthur Vinton County
|17-1
|44
|10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
|17-3
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|DIVISION III
|1. Versailles (10)
|19-1
|162
|2. Cin. Summit Country Day (1)
|17-0
|126
|3. Kirtland (1)
|20-0
|112
|4. Cols. Africentric (4)
|18-2
|97
|5. Doylestown Chippewa
|18-0
|83
|6. Archbold (1)
|17-1
|75
|7. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|17-1
|60
|8. Waynesville
|18-1
|44
|9. Minford
|20-0
|41
|10. Ottawa-Glandorf
|15-2
|40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Cardington-Lincoln 15. Berlin Hiland 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Waterford (11)
|18-1
|161
|2. Ottoville (5)
|18-1
|150
|3. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|21-0
|119
|4. Fairfield Christian
|16-2
|102
|5. Minster
|15-3
|98
|6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1)
|17-1
|89
|7. Ft. Recovery
|14-3
|57
|8. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|16-3
|44
|(tie) Steubenville Cath. Cent.
|15-3
|44
|10. Cornerstone Christian (1)
|14-5
|21
|(tie) New Madison Tri-Village
|16-3
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 19. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 12.