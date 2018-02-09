Local ladies to begin tournament play Feb. 12

(Editor’s Note: To view full brackets for the Southeast District please visit www.timesgazette.com)

The OHSAA released varsity girls tournament brackets this week. The Southeast District sectional tournament is scheduled to start on Monday February 12.

Division II

The McClain Lady Tigers were awarded the ninth seed after a 3-14 regular season. McClain is scheduled to play the Waverly Lady Tigers who earned the eighth seed following a 7-11 regular season. The teams will travel to Adena High School on Monday, February 12 for their opening round matchup and the game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip.

If McClain is victorious they will advance to face Frontier Athletic Conference foe the Miami Trace Lady Panthers who are the number one seeded team following a stellar 17-2 regular season. The game will be held at Adena High School on Wednesday, February 14 with a scheduled tip of 6:15 p.m.

Hillsboro’s Lady Indians earned the seventh seed in the Southeast District after amassing an 8-12 regular season record. Hillsboro will take on FAC rival the Washington Lady Blue Lions who finished 17-2 on the season and earned the number two seed on the bracket. The game will be at Adena High School on Thursday, February 15 and is scheduled to tip at 6:15 p.m. The winner of the game will advance to take on the winner of Unioto (14-4) and Logan Elm (9-8) on Saturday, February 17 at Adena High School with a scheduled tip of 2:45p.m.

Division III

The Fairfield Lady Lions finished the season with a 14-4 record in the regular season and were awarded the fifth seed in the bracket. Fairfield will face off against Portsmouth who finished the season 2-16 and were given the 12 seed. The game will take place on Wednesday, February 14 at Valley High School with a scheduled start of 8 p.m.

The winner of Fairfield and Portsmouth will advance to take on the winner of Wheelersburg (14-4) and Eastern Pike (3-14) on Saturday, February 17 at Valley High School with a scheduled start time of 2:45 p.m.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Lady Mustangs finished the season with an 11-6 record and earned the sixth seed, they will face off against Southern Hills Athletic Conference foe the West Union Lady Dragons who earned the 11 seed with a 4-13 regular season record. The teams will compete at Valley High School on Thursday, February 15 with a scheduled tip off of 8 p.m.

The winner of Lynchburg and West Union will advance to take on the winner of Eastern Brown (14-4) and Adena (2-17) at Valley High School on Saturday, February 17 with a scheduled 6:15 p.m. start.

Division IV

The Whiteoak Lady Wildcats who finished the season 1-15 and earned the 10 seed in the bracket will take on the Lady Bearcats of Paint Valley who finished the season with a 6-13 record and were awarded the seventh seed. The game will take place at Northwest High School and is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

The winner of Whiteoak and Paint Valley will advance to take on Glenwood (15-3) on Saturday, February 17 at Northwest High School with a 1 p.m. tip off.

