McClain avenges early season loss, beat Hillsboro 54-39

McClain’s Tigers hosted the Indians of Hillsboro on Friday night and avenged a loss earlier in the season at the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic as they pulled away in the second half for a 54-39 win.

Garrison Banks led the way for McClain as he scored 21 points on the night, including 12 in the second half and four three pointers.

Dakota Irvin and Devin Carter chipped in with eight and nine points respectively to help the Tigers come away with the win.

Hillsboro was led by Caleb Crawford who recorded 11 points on the night despite battling foul trouble and fouling out early in the fourth.

Ethan Watson and Phil MyCroft put up 10 points apiece as they tried to right the ship for the Indians in the second half.

After a close first half of play the Tigers led 22-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter the Indians came out strong and scored eight of the first 10 points of the quarter to take a 28-24 lead. McClain trailed 30-28 with just over four minutes to play and then closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

McClain head coach Jesse Mitchell talked about the turning point in the third quarter after the game.

“I feel like when we come out in the third quarter we don’t always know how to react as a young team. They made the first shot and we didn’t freak out. We ran some offense and calmed down. We missed a couple shots inside and then we started making shots. They have been moving the ball and sharing the ball and that is what it is all about,” Mitchell said.

Kobe Penwell opened the fourth quarter with a quick three to extend the Tiger lead to double digits and put the Indians away early as they steadily pulled away down the stretch.

Hillsboro head coach Bruce Miles gave credit to the Tigers following the game.

“They made some big shots. Credit to Greenfield and Jesse, they did a great job. They have had some heartbreaking finishes. We knew with this rivalry that it was going to be an extremely competitive game. We just were’t able to execute down the stretch,” said Miles.

(Box Score)

MHS: 12-10-16-16

HHS: 17-4-9-9

McClain: Penwell (1)-3; Duncan 2/2-2; Cockerill 1-2; Carter 4-1/2-9; Gray 2-0/1-4; Osborne 1(1)-5; Banks 3(4)-3/4-21; Irvin 3-2/2-8

Totals: 14(6)-8/11-54

Hillsboro: Mason 2-4; Scott (1)-3; Watson 5-10; Clark 1/2-1; MyCroft 4-2/2-10; Crawford 4(1)-11

Totals: 15(2)-3/4-39

McClain’s Garrison Banks attempts a fast break layup as Hillsboro’s Ethan Watson looks on Friday at McClain High School. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Garrison-Banks-Fastbreak-Layup.jpg McClain’s Garrison Banks attempts a fast break layup as Hillsboro’s Ethan Watson looks on Friday at McClain High School.