Three local athletes sign to play in college

Shane Elliott a senior from Whiteoak High School has signed to bowl at the University of Rio Grande next year. Pictured front row (l-r): Madison Davidson, Shauna Davidson, Shane Elliott and coach Charles Nace. Back row (l-r): Michael Davidson, Superintendent Ted Downing and Rio Grande coach Phil Karl.

Austin Hilt signed with Marietta College. He was a member of 4 SHAC and 4 Sectional championship teams. Individually, he was named SHAC Player of the Year, 1st team All SE District, and 2nd Team All-Ohio. Pictured (l-r): Mark Hilt (father), Austin, Maria Hilt (mother), Dennis West (LC Coach)

Angela McLaughlin signed with Ohio Northern University. She was a member of 4 SHAC, 4 Sectional, 4 District Championship, and 1 Regional Championship team at Lynchburg-Clay. She was named 2nd team All Ohio this past season. Pictured (l-r): Bill McLaughlin (father), Angela, Jennifer McLaughlin (mother), Dennis West (LC coach)