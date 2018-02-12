McClain takes home second at FAC tournament, Hillsboro is fourth

The inaugural Frontier Athletic Conference Tournament for wrestling was held Saturday at Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House. The host Panthers took home the first place trophy with McClain finishing in second place.

Washington High School took home third place and Hillsboro was fourth followed by Chillicothe and Jackson respectively.

The Tiger’s Lucas Jansen was the champion in the 106 pound weight class as he defeated Washington’s Courtney Walker in the finals by pin-fall.

McClain also saw Keegan Rawlins claim first place in the 152 pound weight class when he pinned Dylan Arnold of Miami Trace.

Quinton Smith, Kyler Trefz and Kade Rawlins all finished in second place in the 132, 182 and 220 pound weight classes respectively.

Phil Waters (160) and Ethan Taylor (195) each earned decision victories in their third place matches and claimed third place in their weight class.

Hillsboro’s Deegan Boris earned a decision victory over Chillicothe’s Nick Erslan to claim the FAC championship at 195 pounds.

The Indians also saw Tanner Warner (113), Wade Remsing (126), Cordell Covault (145) and Richard Adkins (152) take home third place finishes in their respective weight class.

The Miami Trace team ran away in the overall standings with 180.5 points, McClain finished with 127, Washington had 109, Hillsboro finished with 105, Chillicothe carded 101.5 and Jackson rounds out the scoring with 92 points on the day.

McClain finished the season in second place in the FAC standings courtesy of a dual loss to Miami Trace late in the season and their second place finish in the FAC Tournament.

Hillsboro’s Mason Stanley grapples with Jackson’s Brice Parks during their match at 160 pounds Saturday at Miami Trace High School as part of the inaugural FAC wrestling tournament. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Mason-Stanley-Hillsboro.jpg Hillsboro’s Mason Stanley grapples with Jackson’s Brice Parks during their match at 160 pounds Saturday at Miami Trace High School as part of the inaugural FAC wrestling tournament. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

Indians finish fourth