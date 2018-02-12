Hillsboro hosts Washington, wins 63-52

The Hillsboro Indians hosted the Washington Court House Blue Lions in a Frontier Athletic Conference matchup on Monday night.

The game began with the Indians Mason Swayne collecting two early steals to get the night off to a flying start with easy layups on the other end. The Indians utilized their ability to get to the rim as well as collecting offensive rebounds to cling to a one-point advantage heading to the second with the score 15-14.

The teams continued to trade baskets throughout the second with neither team garnering a sizable lead. The Indians continued to get to the basket at will while the Blue Lions settled for tough outside shots. Still, the Blue Lions continued to hang around trailing 28-24 entering the halftime break.

The Indians Ethan Watson came out of the locker room on fire from beyond the arc, converting on two early three-point attempts to stretch the Indians lead to six. However, the Blue Lions didn’t go away trailing by just five to head to the fourth with the score 47-42 in favor of the Indians.

As the fourth quarter went on, the Indians continued to stretch their lead. The size advantage of the Indians allowed them to continue to dominate the offensive glass for easy second chance points. The Blue Lions seemingly ran out of gas towards the end of the night with the Indians claiming a 63-52 victory.

Coming off a loss to Greenfield this past Friday, Hillsboro coach Bruce Miles was pleased with the way his team bounced back saying, “So happy with our effort tonight. Turnovers were very few tonight, we took care of the basketball, we got it inside, and Ethan (Watson) made some big shots for us.”

Next game for the Indians is a non-league matchup on the road tomorrow night (2/13) at Lynchburg-Clay.

(Box Score)

Hillsboro: 15-13-19-16

Washington: 14-10-18-10

Hillsboro: Watson 7(4)-0/1-26; Mycroft 6-1/2-13; Swayne 4-2/3-10; Crawford 1(2)-8; Haines 2-4; Clark 1-2

Totals: 21(6)-3/6-63

Washington: Upthegrove 4(1)-4/4-15; Steward 3(2)-1/2-13; Rarick 1(3)-0/2-11; Matthews 2(1)-7; Leisure 2-4; Lynch 1-2

Totals: 13(7)-5/8-52