Associated Press releases latest Ohio boys basketball poll Feb. 12

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Solon (16)
|18-0
|169
|2. Cin. Moeller (2)
|18-3
|133
|3. Huber Hts. Wayne
|19-1
|126
|(tie)Upper Arlington
|19-1
|126
|5. Tol. St. John’s
|19-1
|88
|6. Sylvania Southview
|17-1
|80
|7. Springfield
|16-3
|77
|8. Cin. Princeton
|17-3
|47
|9. Pickerington N.
|17-3
|44
|10. Logan
|17-2
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Wauseon (16)
|19-0
|175
|2. Cols. Beechcroft (2)
|19-1
|144
|3. Proctorville Fairland
|19-3
|105
|4. Trotwood-Madison
|17-3
|86
|5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
|17-1
|82
|6. Poland Seminary
|17-1
|81
|7. Parma Hts. Holy Name
|15-2
|79
|8. Cols. Eastmoor
|17-4
|39
|9. Thornville Sheridan
|16-3
|35
|10. Akr. SVSM
|10-8
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.
|DIVISION III
|1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13)
|19-0
|159
|2. Cin. Deer Park (4)
|20-0
|157
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf
|19-1
|129
|4. Leavittsburg Labrae
|17-2
|118
|5. Oregon Stritch
|17-1
|110
|6. Versailles
|16-3
|60
|7. Cols. Wellington
|14-4
|53
|8. Oak Hill
|17-2
|43
|9. Genoa Area
|16-3
|22
|(tie) Cols. Africentric
|15-6
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14)
|21-0
|160
|2. McDonald (1)
|17-1
|129
|3. Hannibal River
|17-1
|124
|4. St. Henry
|17-3
|98
|5. Ft. Loramie (1)
|19-2
|97
|6. Pettisville
|17-2
|74
|7. Bristol
|16-2
|66
|8. Berlin Hiland
|15-5
|53
|9. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|16-3
|50
|10. Cornerstone Christian (2)
|10-7
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22. Richmond Hts. 14. Warren JFK 14. Tol. Maumee Valley 13. Pandora-Gilboa 13.