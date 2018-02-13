Associated Press releases latest Ohio boys basketball poll Feb. 12

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Solon (16) 18-0 169 2. Cin. Moeller (2) 18-3 133 3. Huber Hts. Wayne 19-1 126 (tie)Upper Arlington 19-1 126 5. Tol. St. John’s 19-1 88 6. Sylvania Southview 17-1 80 7. Springfield 16-3 77 8. Cin. Princeton 17-3 47 9. Pickerington N. 17-3 44 10. Logan 17-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lakewood St. Edward 19. Hilliard Bradley 13.

DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (16) 19-0 175 2. Cols. Beechcroft (2) 19-1 144 3. Proctorville Fairland 19-3 105 4. Trotwood-Madison 17-3 86 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 17-1 82 6. Poland Seminary 17-1 81 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 15-2 79 8. Cols. Eastmoor 17-4 39 9. Thornville Sheridan 16-3 35 10. Akr. SVSM 10-8 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 25. Cin. McNicholas 19. Zanesville 14.

DIVISION III 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (13) 19-0 159 2. Cin. Deer Park (4) 20-0 157 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 129 4. Leavittsburg Labrae 17-2 118 5. Oregon Stritch 17-1 110 6. Versailles 16-3 60 7. Cols. Wellington 14-4 53 8. Oak Hill 17-2 43 9. Genoa Area 16-3 22 (tie) Cols. Africentric 15-6 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 18. Galion Northmor 16. Cols. Ready 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Mansfield St. Peter’s (14) 21-0 160 2. McDonald (1) 17-1 129 3. Hannibal River 17-1 124 4. St. Henry 17-3 98 5. Ft. Loramie (1) 19-2 97 6. Pettisville 17-2 74 7. Bristol 16-2 66 8. Berlin Hiland 15-5 53 9. Spring. Cath. Cent. 16-3 50 10. Cornerstone Christian (2) 10-7 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22. Richmond Hts. 14. Warren JFK 14. Tol. Maumee Valley 13. Pandora-Gilboa 13.