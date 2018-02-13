AP Poll released Monday, Miami Trace ladies 9th in Division II

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Pickerington Cent. (5) 20-2 148 2. Canton McKinley (4) 19-1 146 3. Dublin Coffman (5) 21-1 142 4. Newark (4) 21-1 131 5. W. Chester Lakota W. 20-2 101 6. Solon 19-2 98 7. Mason (1) 19-3 82 8. Stow-Munroe Falls 19-2 64 9. Wadsworth 18-2 45 10. Tol. Notre Dame 17-4 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (15) 21-0 176 2. Bellevue 20-1 133 3. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 16-2 118 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 20-2 108 5. Trotwood-Madison 19-2 93 6. Tol. Rogers 17-3 83 7. Germantown Valley View 19-2 79 8. Zanesville Maysville 18-2 60 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 19-3 51 10. McArthur Vinton County 19-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Cent. Cath. 15. Thornville Sheridan 14. Chillicothe Unioto 13.

DIVISION III 1. Versailles (13) 21-1 163 2. Cin. Summit Country Day (3) 18-0 131 3. Kirtland 21-0 114 4. Doylestown Chippewa 20-0 104 5. Archbold (1) 19-1 87 6. Cols. Africentric 19-3 79 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 19-1 74 8. Waynesville 21-1 65 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-2 41 10. Minford 20-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 20. Delta 19. Berlin Hiland (1) 16. Elyria Cath. 13. Loudonville 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Waterford (11) 20-1 171 2. Ottoville (4) 19-1 164 3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3) 22-0 140 4. Minster 17-3 117 5. Fairfield Christian 18-2 104 6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 18-2 75 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 18-4 42 8. Ft. Recovery 15-4 38 9. Cornerstone Christian (1) 15-5 35 10. Arcadia 17-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 25. Fremont St. Joseph 25. New Boston Glenwood 13.