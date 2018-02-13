AP Poll released Monday, Miami Trace ladies 9th in Division II

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Pickerington Cent. (5)
|20-2
|148
|2. Canton McKinley (4)
|19-1
|146
|3. Dublin Coffman (5)
|21-1
|142
|4. Newark (4)
|21-1
|131
|5. W. Chester Lakota W.
|20-2
|101
|6. Solon
|19-2
|98
|7. Mason (1)
|19-3
|82
|8. Stow-Munroe Falls
|19-2
|64
|9. Wadsworth
|18-2
|45
|10. Tol. Notre Dame
|17-4
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17.
|DIVISION II
|1. Beloit W. Branch (15)
|21-0
|176
|2. Bellevue
|20-1
|133
|3. Gates Mills Gilmour (3)
|16-2
|118
|4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|20-2
|108
|5. Trotwood-Madison
|19-2
|93
|6. Tol. Rogers
|17-3
|83
|7. Germantown Valley View
|19-2
|79
|8. Zanesville Maysville
|18-2
|60
|9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace
|19-3
|51
|10. McArthur Vinton County
|19-1
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Cent. Cath. 15. Thornville Sheridan 14. Chillicothe Unioto 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Versailles (13)
|21-1
|163
|2. Cin. Summit Country Day (3)
|18-0
|131
|3. Kirtland
|21-0
|114
|4. Doylestown Chippewa
|20-0
|104
|5. Archbold (1)
|19-1
|87
|6. Cols. Africentric
|19-3
|79
|7. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|19-1
|74
|8. Waynesville
|21-1
|65
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf
|17-2
|41
|10. Minford
|20-1
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 20. Delta 19. Berlin Hiland (1) 16. Elyria Cath. 13. Loudonville 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Waterford (11)
|20-1
|171
|2. Ottoville (4)
|19-1
|164
|3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3)
|22-0
|140
|4. Minster
|17-3
|117
|5. Fairfield Christian
|18-2
|104
|6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton
|18-2
|75
|7. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|18-4
|42
|8. Ft. Recovery
|15-4
|38
|9. Cornerstone Christian (1)
|15-5
|35
|10. Arcadia
|17-3
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 25. Fremont St. Joseph 25. New Boston Glenwood 13.