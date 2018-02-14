Whiteoak closes season with loss to Paint Valley 60-20

Whiteoak’s Lady Wildcats traveled to Northwest High School on Wednesday to take on the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats in the Division IV girls sectional basketball tournament. The Lady Wildcats lost by a final score of 60-20.

The loss ends a rough season for the ladies from Whiteoak that saw them win only one game.

Whiteoak was led by Megan Botts who finished with eight points on the night. Cylee Bratton was next for the Lady Wildcats with five points while Courtney Gross and Hailey Montieth netted four and three points respectively.

The Lady Bearcats were led in scoring by Lexi Woods as she totaled 23 points on the night to lead Paint Valley to victory.

Paint Valley opened the game on an eight to nothing run before Bratton netted a jumper for Whiteoak. The Lady Bearcats would go on to lead 19-5 after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter the Lady Wildcats were able to put up nine points, but, it was not nearly enough as Paint Valley scored 21 points in the quarter to extend their lead to 40-14 at halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same for both teams as Paint Valley outscored the Lady Wildcats by 11 points in the quarter and extended their lead above 35 points to trigger a running clock for the remainder of the game.

The Lady Bearcats and Wildcats were able to get many of their bench players into the game in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Paint Valley outscored Whiteoak 7-4 in the fourth to provide the final score.

(Box Score)

PVHS: 19-21-13-7

WHS: 5-9-2-4

Paint Valley: Dobbins 2-4; Bouillion 2-4; Crawford 1-2; Campbell 3-1/2-7; Woods 8-7/11-23; Uhrig 1(2)-8; Dunn 5-1/2-11

Totals: 22(2)-10/17-60

Whiteoak: Gross 2-4; Botts 1(2)-8; Montieth (1)-3; Bratton 2-1/4-5

Totals: 5(3)-1-4-20

Megan Botts attempts a layup while surrounded by three Paint Valley defenders on Wednesday night at Northwest High School during the Division IV sectional girls basketball tournament. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Megan-Botts-Layup-vs-PV.jpg Megan Botts attempts a layup while surrounded by three Paint Valley defenders on Wednesday night at Northwest High School during the Division IV sectional girls basketball tournament. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette