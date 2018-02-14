Fairfield ladies advance in tournament courtesy of 67-21 win over Portsmouth

Fairfield’s Lady Lions traveled to Valley High School on Wednesday to take on the Portsmouth Lady Trojans in a Division III girls sectional tournament game. The Lady Lions emerged victorious by a final score of 67-21.

The Lady Lions advance to take on the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates on Saturday, February 17, at Valley High School with an expected tip time of 2:45 p.m.

Grace Shope led Fairfield with 24 points on the night as she continuously got to the rim for easy baskets against the Portsmouth defense. Samara Cannon was next for the Lady Lions with 13 points including three triples and Brianna Barnes had 10 to help propel Fairfield to the win.

The Lady Trojans were led in scoring by Kylisha Karnes who had eight points on the night.

Fairfield controlled the game from the opening tip and used the first quarter to build a 15-9 lead as the Portsmouth girls missed numerous layups in the quarter.

Cannon hit back to back three pointers to open the second quarter and extend the Lady Lions’ lead to double digits. The Fairfield defense was fierce in the period as they held the Lady Trojans to four points and extended their lead to 15 with a halftime score of 28-13.

The Lady Lions came out on fire in the third period with Shope and Cannon leading the way as they pushed the lead past 20 points early in the quarter and never looked back. The Lady Trojans managed to score six points against the rugged Fairfield defense in the frame and trailed 51-19 as they prepared for the final frame.

A bucket by Kami Magee with just under seven minutes to play extended the Lady Lions’ lead to 55-19 and triggered a running clock for the remainder of the game as Fairfield iced the game. The Fairfield defense saved their best for last as they held Portsmouth to only two points in the quarter to provide the final score.

Fairfield coach Chad Hamilton talked about his team finding their rhythm in the second half.

“We got after it in the second half and got out on the break a little more. Their point guard is a good player, she makes everything run for them. She was able to get into the lane way to many times in the first half and we did a good job of limiting her in the second half,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton also looked ahead to the Lady Lions’ opponent on Saturday.

“Wheelersburg is very good. They are really fast and quick, play great defense. They are good at every position. So, that is certainly a team that we are going to have to prepare a lot for. We are going to have to put four good quarters together to have a chance to beat them,” Hamilton said.

(Box Score)

FHS: 15-13-23-16

PHS: 9-4-6-2

Fairfield: Shope 8(1)-5/7-24; Cannon 2(3)-13; Spargur 1/3-1; Magee 2(1)-7; Thackston 3-0/1-6; Smith 1-2; Adams 2-4; Barnes 3-4/4-10

Totals: 21(5)-10/15-67

Portsmouth: Eley 1(1)-0/1-5; Karnes 4-0/1-8; McKenzie 3-0/1-6; Dixon 2/2-2

Totals: 8(1)-2/5-21

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Fairfield’s Samara Cannon attempts a layup after slicing through the Portsmouth defense on Wednesday at Valley High School during the Lady Lions Division III sectional tournament game. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Samara-Cannon-Layup-vs-Portsmouth.jpg Fairfield’s Samara Cannon attempts a layup after slicing through the Portsmouth defense on Wednesday at Valley High School during the Lady Lions Division III sectional tournament game.