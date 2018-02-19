McClain takes 3rd place in home duals

McClain gym was the host to the McClain Duals. Five teams competed in a round robin tournament, with Gallipolis Gallia Academy taking home the first place trophy and Circleville getting the runner up trophy with a 36-36 tie break criteria H victory over McClain.

In round one, McClain squared off against West Carrollton. The Tigers took the lead at match one, and soundly defeated the Pirates by a 51-12 final score. Highlights for this match were Kyler Trefz (182) passing thirty wins on the season, he now has a season mark of 31-14 at the end of the day. Two weight classes later, Kade Rawlins (220) joined Trefz on the thirty win plateau. At the end of the day, Kade is currently 33-6 on the season.

Round two saw the Tigers face some Division one competition when they squared up against the Skyhawks of Fairborn High School. Fairborn had the lead after six matches, but by match number seven, Keegan Rawlins (152) 40th win on the season put MHS ahead for good as they finished with a final score of 45-15. Keegan currently stands at 42-4 on the season.

The Tigers had a bye in round three. In round four, the Tigers held the lead on Gallia Academy through the first 12 weight classes, but the final two weights went to the Blue Devils by forfeit, gaining twelve points on the forfeits and winning the matchup by eleven points. Final score Gallia Academy 46 McClain 35. GAHS would win the first place team trophy in round five. Keegan Rawlins was the highlight of this round for the Greenfield squad as he became the first McClain Tiger in school history to eclipse the 150 win mark for a career. He currently stands at 151-39 in his career at the end of the day.

In round five, Circleville and McClain battled for the runner up trophy. These teams were very evenly matched as it ended in a tie 36-36. Circleville would win the criteria tie breaker on the eighth criteria which was the highest number of first points scored in the matches wrestled. That would add one point to the Circleville final score giving them a 37-36 victory and the runner up trophy. The McClain Tigers finished their regular season with an impressive 14-5 record, challenging some very tough competition along the way.

Lucas Jansen (106) also passed 30 wins on the season in round two against Fairborn. He is now 31-9 on the season.

Individually on the day: Lucas Jansen 3-1, Dawson Jansen (126) 2-2, Quinton Smith (132) 3-1, Jacob Krafthefer (138) 1-3, Keegan Rawlins 4-0, Zane Bode (160) 2-2, Justin Kegley (170) 3-1, Kyler Trefz 2-2, Ethan Taylor (195) 4-0, Kade Rawlins 4-0, Kai Borrelli (285) 1-3.

Up next is the post season for individuals. The sectional tournament will be Saturday, February 24 at Washington Senior High School in Washington Court House. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the district tournament and keep their hopes for a state tournament bid alive. Wrestling will begin at 9:30am.

Submitted by Shane Paul the head wrestling coach for McClain High School.

