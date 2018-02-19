Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, first, and Lady Mustangs,third, bowling advance to District Tournament

Lynchburg-Clay boys bowling team win Sectional Title at Shawnee Lanes on Friday

The Lynchburg-Clay boys bowling team competed in the sectional tournament on Friday at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe Ohio. Eighteen schools from the South East district competed in the tournament.

The teams bowled 3 regular games and 6 Baker games with the top 4 teams moving onto the District Tournament next week and a shot and going to the State Tournament.

After the first regular game the Lynchburg-Clay boys had a rough start posting a team score of 859 and placing them in the 5th position.

They then found their line on the modified sport pattern and bounced back with two games that were closer to their season average. The second game was a 935 followed by their third game of 952. At the end of the regular game session the LC boys were into 3rd place and feeling better about at least transferring to the district tournament and regrouping for next week.

In the regular game session Lynchburg-Clay was paced by Senior Noah Fenner who bowled a 212, 247, and 204 for a 663 series total and 3rd best out of over 100 bowlers in the tournament.

Sophomore Jonah Fenner followed in 5th with a 638, Senior Eli Hollingsworth 33rd with a 497, Junior Nathan Burns 36th with a 485 and Senior Brayden Sellman 43rd with a 463.

In the 6 game baker format that followed the regular games Lynchburg-Clay was able to get Sophomore Kaleb Thomas into the mix and the six players from Lynchburg-Clay were able to come together and fire three of the six games at 200 or better and move into first place to claim the Sectional Championship.

This is the first sectional title in the schools program, which was just started five years ago.

Whiteoak, McClain and Fairfield boys bowling teams also participated in the tournament and finished 13th, 14th and 15th respectively. McClain finished with a total of 3093, Whiteoak had a score of 3132 and Fairfield finished with a total of 3080.

Lynchburg-Clay girls bowling team finish 3rd at sectionals to qualify for district tournament

The Lynchburg-Clay girls bowling team made a strong comeback after a very rough start at the 20 team sectional tournament on Friday at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe.

The LC girls’ team started their state tournament run with their worst performance of the year. Lynchburg-Clay came into the sectional tournament bowling some of their best games of the year posting scores in the mid 700’s to low 800’s but, started the sectional tournament with a disappointing 651 score and placing them in 6th place after the first regular game.

The girls were able to shake off the rough start and come back with a 725 game followed by a 762 team score to place them in 3rd place after three regular games. The 762 in the third and final regular game was the 4th highest team score posted on the day and helped propel the girls’ team into one of the coveted transfer positions for next week District tournament.

Lynchburg-Clay was led by Senior Taylor Mclaughlin who finished 11th overall out of over 100 girls in the tournament. Taylor posted a 133, 160, and 182 for a series total of 475.

Senior Tia McConnaughey finished 18th with a 449, Senior Hannah Morgan 28th bowled a 425, Sophomore Morghan Sellman 31st 414, Sophomore Mikaela Tipton and Senior Carly Bingaman also bowled 2 games a 1 game respectively.

The Lynchburg-Clay girls’ team bowled the 2nd highest 6 game baker total with a 212 in the 2nd game to highlight the day. The 6 game baker total was not quite enough to catch the 2nd place team but kept Lynchburg-Clay in the third place position giving them a chance to come back next week and try and improve on their placing.

The Lynchburg-Clay boys’ and girls’ teams are co-coached by Shawn Mclaughlin and James O’Connor, both coaches are “very proud of the players and everything that the teams have accomplished this season.”

Hillsboro’s Lady Indians took home first place with a total of 3539 and were led by Selena Mingua who finished with an overall score of 603.

Fairfield, McClain and Whiteoak also participated in the tournament and finished seventh, eighth and 18th respectively. Fairfield had a total team score of 2811, McClain finished with a score of 2752 and Whiteoak had a total of 2312.

The teams will compete in the first ever Southern Hills Athletic Conference tournament on Monday and both coaches are hoping their teams walk away with SHAC titles. The District tournament will be held on Saturday at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe.

