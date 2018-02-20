Frontier Athletic Conference First Team selections for winter sports

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the Player of the Year and First Team selections for the winter sport season.

Boys Basketball

The Frontier Athletic Conference has selected it’s all FAC boy’s basketball team, as voted by the coaches. Brandon Maughmer, of Chillicothe is the Player of the Year. Chillicothe is the league champions with a perfect 10-0 record.

Other All FAC representatives are:

Washington: Evan Upthegrove

Miami Trace: Cameron Carter

Miami Trace: Darby Tyree

Jackson: Carson Spohn

Jackson: Cooper Donaldson

Hillsboro: Philip Mycroft

Chillicothe: Jayvon Maughmer

Chillicothe: Simon Roderick

Girls Basketball

The Frontier Athletic Conference has named it’s all league girl’s basketball team. The Player of the Year is Tanner Bryant of Miami Trace. Miami Trace is also the FAC league champions with a perfect record of 10-0.

Other All League honors went to:

Miami Trace: Victoria Fliehman

Miami Trace: Cassidy Lovett

Washington: Hannah Haithcock

Washington: Rayana Burns

Washington: Shawna Conger

McClain: Maddy Stegbauer

Jackson: Rebekah Green

Hillsboro: Madi Marsh

Final FAC League records:

Miami Trace 10-0

Washington 8-2

Chillicothe 5-5

McClain 3-7

Hillsboro 2-8

Jackson 2-8

Boys Bowling All FAC

Bowler of the Year: Andrew Amore Miami Trace

Brandon Underwood, Washinngton

Christian McConehea, Hillsboro

Austin Knisley, Washington

Jackson Perkins, Miami Trace

Andrew Louderbeck, Hillsboro

Hayden Miller, Hillsboro

Girls Bowling All FAC

Bowler of the Year: Selena Mingue Hillsboro

Lindsey Buckner, Washington

Maddy Miller, Hillsboro

Brook Kier, Hillsboro

Sammy Arbogast, Washington

Brittany Peters, Miami Trace

Taylor Orr, Chillicothe

Wrestling

Making the All FAC team by winning their weight classes are:

106 Lucas Jansen, McClain

113 Graham Carson, Miami Trace

120 Storm Duffy, Miami Trace

126 Mcale Callahan, Miami Trace

132 Brandon Queen, Jackson

138 Will Baughn, Washington

145 Jamon Flaugher, Miami Trace

152 Keegan Rawlins, McClain

160 Brice Parks, Jackson

170 Joseph Hilliard, Chillicothe

182 Jack Anders, Miami Trace

195 Deegan Boris, Hillsboro

220 Cole Maxon, Chillicothe

285 Colton Mcnichols, Washington

Information in this story was provided by FAC Commissioner Terri Tutt.

