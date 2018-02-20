Frontier Athletic Conference First Team selections for winter sports

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the Player of the Year and First Team selections for the winter sport season.
Boys Basketball
The Frontier Athletic Conference has selected it’s all FAC boy’s basketball team, as voted by the coaches. Brandon Maughmer, of Chillicothe is the Player of the Year. Chillicothe is the league champions with a perfect 10-0 record.
Other All FAC representatives are:
Washington: Evan Upthegrove
Miami Trace: Cameron Carter
Miami Trace: Darby Tyree
Jackson: Carson Spohn
Jackson: Cooper Donaldson
Hillsboro: Philip Mycroft
Chillicothe: Jayvon Maughmer
Chillicothe: Simon Roderick
Girls Basketball
The Frontier Athletic Conference has named it’s all league girl’s basketball team. The Player of the Year is Tanner Bryant of Miami Trace. Miami Trace is also the FAC league champions with a perfect record of 10-0.
Other All League honors went to:
Miami Trace: Victoria Fliehman
Miami Trace: Cassidy Lovett
Washington: Hannah Haithcock
Washington: Rayana Burns
Washington: Shawna Conger
McClain: Maddy Stegbauer
Jackson: Rebekah Green
Hillsboro: Madi Marsh
Final FAC League records:
Miami Trace 10-0
Washington 8-2
Chillicothe 5-5
McClain 3-7
Hillsboro 2-8
Jackson 2-8
Boys Bowling All FAC
Bowler of the Year: Andrew Amore Miami Trace
Brandon Underwood, Washinngton
Christian McConehea, Hillsboro
Austin Knisley, Washington
Jackson Perkins, Miami Trace
Andrew Louderbeck, Hillsboro
Hayden Miller, Hillsboro
Girls Bowling All FAC
Bowler of the Year: Selena Mingue Hillsboro
Lindsey Buckner, Washington
Maddy Miller, Hillsboro
Brook Kier, Hillsboro
Sammy Arbogast, Washington
Brittany Peters, Miami Trace
Taylor Orr, Chillicothe
Wrestling
Making the All FAC team by winning their weight classes are:
106 Lucas Jansen, McClain
113 Graham Carson, Miami Trace
120 Storm Duffy, Miami Trace
126 Mcale Callahan, Miami Trace
132 Brandon Queen, Jackson
138 Will Baughn, Washington
145 Jamon Flaugher, Miami Trace
152 Keegan Rawlins, McClain
160 Brice Parks, Jackson
170 Joseph Hilliard, Chillicothe
182 Jack Anders, Miami Trace
195 Deegan Boris, Hillsboro
220 Cole Maxon, Chillicothe
285 Colton Mcnichols, Washington
Information in this story was provided by FAC Commissioner Terri Tutt.