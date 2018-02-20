Hillsboro outlasts Washington 58-52

The Hillsboro Indians traveled to Southeastern High School on Tuesday to take on the Washington Blue Lions in a Sectional Semi-Final game, the Indians came away with the victory 58-52.

Hillsboro was led by Ethan Watson who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Phil MyCroft was next for the Indians with 20 points and 7 rebounds, including three offensive rebounds, to lead Hillsboro to victory.

Washington saw Dillon Steward and Evan Upthegrove lead the way offensively with 19 and 17 points respectively.

The first quarter saw both teams struggle on the offensive side of the ball as Hillsboro managed to score 10 points in the quarter while the Blue Lions needed a last minute three pointer to muster five points in the quarter.

In the second Hillsboro was able to find a rhythm as MyCroft and Watson combined to score 11 points and Hayden Haines chipped in five pints to extend the Indians’ lead to 26-16 at halftime.

Washington, despite trailing by 10 at the half, came out with a renewed energy in the third quarter as Even Upthegrove and Dillon Steward combined to score 14 points in the quarter. The Blue Lions chipped away at the Hillsboro lead with a steady defensive effort that limited the Indians to 14 points in the quarter and allowed Washington to enter the fourth quarter trailing by seven points.

Hillsboro quickly extended the lead to double digits in the fourth quarter when Mason Swayne netted a three pointer with just under seven minutes to play in the game. The Blue Lions were able to get to within three points courtesy of a layup and one by Steward that brought the score to 46-43 with 3:35 to play in the game.

From that point on both teams found themselves in a dog fight as the Indians lead bounced between two and five points until Watson converted both free throws with 10 seconds to play to extend the Indians’ lead to 58-52 and ice the game.

Hillsboro head coach Bruce Miles was very happy with the win afterward.

“We are extremely thrilled with the victory. It is always tough to beat a team three times in a season. Washington is short some guys but, give them credit they fought the entire game. We are thrilled to be able to advance in this tournament,” said Miles.

The Indians advance to take on Fairfield-Union on Saturday, February 24, at Southeastern High School in the Sectional Championship game.

(Box Score)

HHS: 10-16-14-18

WHS: 5-11-17-19

Hillsboro: Swayne (1)-0/2-3; Haines 3(1)-9; Watson 8-6/7-22; Clark 2-4; MyCroft 9-2/3-20

Totals: 22(2)-8/12-58

Washington: Lynch 1-1/2-3; Steward 2(4)-3/3-19; Upthegrove 4(3)-17; Matthews (1)-3; Tayese 3-4/6-10

Totals: 10(8)-8/11-52

Phil MyCroft puts up a layup attempt over two Washington defenders on Tuesday at Southeastern High School during the second half of the Indians and Blue Lions Sectional Semi-Final game. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_MyCroft-vs-WCH.jpg Phil MyCroft puts up a layup attempt over two Washington defenders on Tuesday at Southeastern High School during the second half of the Indians and Blue Lions Sectional Semi-Final game.