Lynchburg-Clay boys and girls bowling teams win inaugural SHAC Tournament

The Lynchburg-Clay bowling teams competed in and won the first ever SHAC bowling tournament on Monday.

The Lynchburg Clay boys won the inaugural event while placing three players on the All League team led by Eli Hollingsworth who bowled a 705 series which included a 286, 219 and 200, followed by Noah Fenner with a 220, 270, 203 for a 693 series and Jonah Fenner 208, 249, 204 for a 661 series.

The LC girls also won the girls tournament getting 5 girls on the All League team. The girls were led by Tia McConnaughey who bowled a 139, 158, 170 for a 467 series, Taylor McLaughlin 183, 149, 133 for a 465 series. Mikaela Tipton had a 455 series, Hannah Morgan 442, and Morghan Sellman 420.

In the boys tournament Fairfield took home second place, Whiteoak was third, Ripley claimed fourth, Eastern was fifth and Fayetteville claimed sixth.

In the girls tournament Eastern claimed second place, Fairfield was third, Fayetteville took home fourth and Whiteoak finished fifth.

Both teams moved on from the sectional tournament last week and will compete in the district tournament on Saturday.

Shawn McLaughlin is the head coach of the Lady Mustangs bowling team.

The Lynchburg-Clay boys bowling team poses for a group photo at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r): Brayden Sellman, Noah Fenner. Kaleb Thomas, Nathan Burns, Eli Hollingsworth, Coach James O’Connor, Jonah Fenner, Coach Shawn McLaughlin http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_LC-Boys-Bowling.jpg The Lynchburg-Clay boys bowling team poses for a group photo at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r): Brayden Sellman, Noah Fenner. Kaleb Thomas, Nathan Burns, Eli Hollingsworth, Coach James O’Connor, Jonah Fenner, Coach Shawn McLaughlin Submitted photo The Lynchburg-Clay girls bowling team poses for a group photo at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r): Coach James O’Connor, Taylor McLaughlin, Carly Bingaman, Mikaela Tipton, Morghan Sellman, Hannah Morgan, Tia Mcconnaughey, Coach Shawn McLaughlin http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_LC-Girls-Bowling.jpg The Lynchburg-Clay girls bowling team poses for a group photo at Highland Lanes in Hillsboro. Pictured (l-r): Coach James O’Connor, Taylor McLaughlin, Carly Bingaman, Mikaela Tipton, Morghan Sellman, Hannah Morgan, Tia Mcconnaughey, Coach Shawn McLaughlin Submitted photo