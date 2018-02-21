Whiteoak advances courtesy of 68-43 win over Sciotoville East

The Whiteoak Wildcats traveled to Northwest High School on Wednesday to take on the Sciotoville East Tartans in a Sectional Semi-Final game.

Whiteoak opened the game on a 14-0 run that spanned the first four and a half minutes of the first quarter. Traeton Hamilton, Trever Yeager and Zach Rand powered the Wildcats during the run.

The Tartans finally registered a bucket at the 3:09 mark of the first quarter as Zach Garrett found the bottom of the net to break the seal for Sciotoville East. The Wildcats led 20-6 after one quarter of play.

Whiteoak head coach Blake Kibler talked after the game about the opening run and how important it was to his team.

“We had a ten day layoff and that was either going to hurt us or it was going to help us. We were fired up to get out there. They just set the tone,” said Kibler.

In the second quarter the Wildcats continued to push the action offensively and defensively. Whiteoak held a 29-8 lead with 3:30 to play in the first half. From there the Tartans outscored the Wildcats 8-4 to send the teams to the locker rooms with Whiteoak leading 33-16.

In the third quarter the Tartans were able to find a groove offensively as they poured in 20 points in the quarter to cut into the Wildcats’ lead.

Whiteoak continued to execute on the offensive end of the floor with Stephen Ross contributed four points in the quarter to pace the Wildcats and help preserve a 47-36 lead after three quarters of play.

Kibler knew that the guards for Sciotoville could potentially give them trouble and said that was the difference in the third quarter.

“The guards started making shot in the third quarter. They started to get desperate and decided they were just going to shoot and they made some shots,” Kibler said.

The fourth quarter saw the Wildcats steadily pull away as Ross put up eight points to lead Wahiteoak to a 21-point quarter. The Wildcats defensive effort held the Tartans to seven points in the fourth quarter as they secured the 68-43 win.

The Wildcats advance to the Sectional Finals on Wednesday, February 28, when they will take on SHAC foe the Peebles Indians.

(Box Score)

WHS: 20-13-14-21

SEHS: 6-10-20-7

Whiteoak: T. Yeager 7(1)-2/2-19; Skinner 2-0/1-4; Hamilton 4(1)-2/5-13; Roberts (1)-3; Ross 5-2/5-12; Carr 1-2; Rand 4-5/5-13; Cummings 1-2

Totals: 22(3)-11/17-68

Sciotville East: Shope 5(1)-5/8-18; Smith 2/2-2; Garrett 5-10; Hatcher 3(1)-9; Queen 2-4

Totals: 15(2)-7/10-43

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Traeton Hamilton of Whiteoak soars to the rim for a layup on Wednesday at Northwest High School where the Wildcats took on the Sciotoville East Tartans in a Sectional Semi-Final game. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Traeton-Hamilton-vs-Sciotoville-East.jpg Traeton Hamilton of Whiteoak soars to the rim for a layup on Wednesday at Northwest High School where the Wildcats took on the Sciotoville East Tartans in a Sectional Semi-Final game.